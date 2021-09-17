Europe Kiwi Fruit Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand

The Europe kiwifruit market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Covid-19 has caused major disturbances in the European kiwi market. Kiwi exports and imports have particularly suffered during the pandemic because of the global restrictions. On the other hand, the increase in transport costs and shortage of shipping containers has led to decline in trade.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112362

The booming fruit juice industry and an increase in health consciousness are the major drivers that are driving the demand for kiwi fruit across the globe. The value of global kiwifruit exports appreciated by around 7.5%, from 2017 to 2019. According to ITC Trademap, the export of the kiwi fruit was valued at USD 2,692,107.0 thousand in 2017 to USD 2,895,169.0 thousand in 2019.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Kiwifruit

Italy, Greece, France, Spain, and Portugal are the major producers of kiwifruit in Europe with Italy leading the list. A periodical increase is seen in the listed European countries determining that the demand for kiwi fruit, domestically as well as internationally, is increasing and that the farmers had to increase the yield in order to meet the growing demand. Kiwi has become a highly consumed and most appreciated fruit across Europe because of its opulent sugary pulp and intense colors. With growing health consciousness among consumers, kiwi is valued for its benefits for the body. Kiwi is a resourceful fruit that is suitable for a variety of diets. The characteristics of the fruit such as rich in water, anti-oxidants potassium are making it ideal for Athletes’ diets. Its high fiber, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients have contributed to the rise in demand among consumers.

Zespri International Limited is the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit, covering around 50 countries and managing 30.0% of the global volume. It is the largest distributor of kiwi in Europe. During peak season, Zespri’s kiwifruit mostly comes from Italy and France. In 2017, 1,800 ha worth of additional licenses were granted by Zespri for SunGold kiwi brand in Europe for the period between 2017 to 2020. This investment is likely to result in the total area being nearly 4,000 ha in Europe by 2020.

Italy in Terms of Export Dominates the Market

Italy is the second-largest exporter of kiwi in the world and the first largest exporter of kiwi in Europe, accounting for 16.9% of the world’s total kiwi export. Italy exported 489,786.0 metric ton in 2019. The top importers of kiwi fruit from Italy are Germany, Spain, the United States, and France. France imported 103,996,008.0 metric ton of kiwifruit in 2018. The health benefits associated with kiwi fruit and the rising health awareness among the people are expected to be the major drivers for the increased consumption of kiwifruit over the forecast period.

Request For Full Report >> Europe Kiwi Fruit Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Europe Kiwi Fruit Market

Thermal Spray Materials Market

Agricultural Machinery Market

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market

Bio-surfactants Market

India Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market

Asia-Pacific Fuel Additives Market

Kuwait Fruits and Vegetables Market

Parachute Market

Europe Waterborne Adhesives Market