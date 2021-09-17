Europe Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives Market – Top Companies, Business Growth

Europe polyurethane (PU) adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The demand for PU adhesives is widely driven by the reviving construction activities in the region and increased application in automotive and aerospace industry. However, stringent VOC emission regulations may affect the growth of the studied market.

– Among technology, solvent-based stands to be the largest segment as it is extensively preferred for numerous industrial and construction applications.

– Replacement of solvent-borne adhesives in construction industry and shifting focus towards the bio-based adhesives are likely to offer opportunities for the PU adhesives market in the region.

– Germany stands to be the largest market for PU adhesives in the region, with consumption being majorly driven by the growing demand from end-user industries, such as packaging, construction, woodworking and electrical and electronics.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Market

– Among end-user industries, building and construction segment dominates the consumption of PU adhesives in the region.

– PU adhesives have rapid curing and low strength properties, making it an excellent choice for woodworking and other construction applications. They provide high strength required to hold construction materials together.

– Besides, this material is versatile, when it comes to product assembly adhesives. It suits plastics, glass, PVFs, aluminum, stainless steel, and other metals, regardless of the toughness of bond substrates.

– In Europe, countries such as Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia have been witnessing growth in construction sector, and while this trend is likely to persist over the next two years, the consumption of PU adhesives from construction industry is likely to increase further.

Germany to Dominate the Market Demand

– Germany dominate the consumption of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the region, where the industries, such as construction, electrical and electronics, packaging and automotive and aerospace industry are likely to drive the consumption of PU adhesives.

