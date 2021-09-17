Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends

The Asia-Pacific aramid fiber market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 8%, over the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is the growing need for fuel efficiency. On the flipside, the availability of alternatives with better properties is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The aerospace and defense sector dominated the aramid fibers market and is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

– Emerging applications in the optical fiber industry are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– China accounted for the largest market share and is expected to continue domination during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense Sector Dominated the Market

– Aramids are used for both components and structural applications, in all aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from hot air balloons, gliders, etc., to fighter planes, passenger airliners, and space shuttles. Applications of aramid fibers are generally in wing assemblies, helicopter rotor blades, seat propellers, and enclosures for instruments and internal parts.

– With ever-increasing fuel costs and environmental lobbying, commercial flying is under constant pressure to improve performance, and weight reduction is a key factor in the equation. Aramid fiber presented a solution to this equation as it is lightweight and promotes fuel efficiency. Other positive attributes include excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance and good impact resistance.

– Every year, the aerospace industry uses a higher proportion of aramid fibers in the construction of each new generation of aircraft due to the provision of an all-weather operation of commercial aircraft and enhanced vision systems. Moreover, characteristics, such as temperature stability and durability, will further fuel the growth of the aerospace composites market over the coming years.

– With the increasing security concerns and increasing commercial use of aircraft as a medium of conveyance, the demand for aircraft has been increasing across the region. With this, various aircraft production orders have been lined up for delivery in the coming years.

– For instance, according to Boeing, by 2038, the deliverables of commercial aircraft are expected to reach about 17,390 units in the Asia Pacific.

– Hence, with the production of aircraft to deliver the aircraft orders from the defense as well as the aviation industry, the demand for aramid fiber is projected to increase in the region, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

– The Chinese aircraft industry depicted significant growth over the years. According to Boeing, China is estimated to require around 7,600 new commercial aircraft, valued at USD 1.2 trillion, over the next two decades.

