Lipstick Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications

The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global lipstick market is forecast to witness a CAGR of over 10% in the coming years and cross $ 16 billion by 2025. The global lipstick market is driven by the increasing working women population and young population, growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of the consumers. Additionally, growing demand from emerging markets and inclination towards natural and organic lipsticks is expected to further propel the market growth through 2025. Increasing health consciousness among the consumers has led to the adoption of natural or organic lipsticks, which are free from toxic chemicals such as cadmium, lead, formaldehyde, paraben, among others. Additionally, these lipsticks have a high content of antioxidants and do not cause any harm to the skin. However, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across countries have adversely impacted the beauty and personal care industry, globally. The consumer spending has significantly reduced during the time of pandemic and a consumer shift is also observed towards safe and reliable products. This in turn is expected to slow down the market growth in 2020. Also, the lockdown has led to shut down of all economic activities and organizations are working remotely and the following work from home culture, which has significantly reduced the demand for lipsticks among the working women.

The global lipstick market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into matte, gloss, and others (Sheer, Crème, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.). The matte segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing consumer preference towards matte lip colors since they are long-lasting and offer natural look. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into departmental/ grocery stores, multi-branded retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of product options with competitive pricing options, and skillful staff that suggest products as per your need.

Regionally, the global lipstick market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global lipstick market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics and increasing popularity of regional brands in the region. North America is also expected to hold a significantly large market share owing to the growing popularity of lip colors among the youth and availability of a wide product range.

Major players operating in the global lipstick market include L’Oréal S.A, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon, Inc., Coty, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, Chanel S.A., ABLE C&C Co., Ltd., Yves Rocher, Inc. AmorePacific Corporation, Oriflame Holding AG, among others. The companies are developing and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

