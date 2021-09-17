Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply

“A research report on Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market By Type of Services, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, accounting services market is forecast to reach $ 783 million by 2023 in Saudi Arabia, predominantly on the back of the government’s Vision 2030 initiative towards economic diversification and increasing focus towards the establishment of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Moreover, rising preference of the companies for outsourcing their accounting services to focus and invest on their core competencies as well as optimize cost of operation, reduce risk of internal fraud and ensure tax compliance is expected to fuel the accounting services market in the country in the coming years. Availability of scalable accounting services and access to effective tax planning are some of the other key factors anticipated to boost demand for accounting services in the Middle Eastern country during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia accounting services market are PricewaterhouseCoopers (Middle East Group) Limited, Ernst & Young Saudi Arabia, KPMG Al Fozan & Partners, Deloitte & Touche Bakr Abulkhair & Co., El Sayed El Ayouty & Co., Dr. Mohamed Al-Amri & Co., Abdullah Al Basri & Co., Dr Abdelgadir Bannaga and Partners Co, Proven SA, and PKF Al Bassam & Al Nemer, among others. “Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market By Type of Services, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of accounting services market in Saudi Arabia:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with accounting services provider and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

