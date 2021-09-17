Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market Outlook, Size, Share

“A research report on Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market By Technology Type By Type of User, By Services, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” next generation connectivity market is projected to cross $ 6.6 billion by 2023, on the back of Smart Nation Initiative by government for infrastructural and economic development of the country. Moreover, rise in demand for OTT (Over the Top) content and cloud services, growing adoption of enterprise mobility by companies is further expected to boost Singapore next generation connectivity market through 2023. Additionally, rising demand for metro ethernet and direct internet services by companies in Singapore along with laying of optical fiber network under next generation nationwide broadband network are further expected to steer growth in Singapore next generation network market over the next five years. Singapore Next Generation Connectivity market is controlled by these major players, namely– Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Starhub Ltd, M1 Limited, ViewQwest Pte Ltd., SP Telecom, Colt Technology Services Pte. Ltd, Telstra Singapore Pte Ltd., Globe Telecom Pte Ltd., Verizon Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd., and BT Singapore Pte. Ltd. “Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market By Technology Type By Type of User, By Services, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of next generation connectivity in Singapore:

• Next Generation Connectivity Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Technology Type (Internet, Fiber Network, and Others), By Type of User (Carriers, Enterprises, and Others), By Services (Managed and Professional)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with next generation connectivity distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

