Air Purifier Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players

“A research report on Air Purifier Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Global Air Purifier Market By Filter Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” air purifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2023, on the back of depleting air quality due to rapid industrialization, growing number of manufacturing units and rising vehicular emission across major developing as well as developed economies. Moreover, increasing demand from hospitals, schools and hospitality sector, growing technological advancements and rising disposable income of consumers are among the other key factors that are expected to aid growth in the air purifier market, globally, during the forecast period. Growing instances of respiratory diseases caused by various air pollutants and adoption of stringent air quality measures by governments of several countries would also boost air purifier sales across the globe in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in the global air purifier market are IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Camfil AB, Sharp Corporation, COWAY Co., LTD., Panasonic Corporation, Blueair AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, etc. “Global Air Purifier Market By Filter Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of air purifier in global market:

• Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Filter Type (HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA & Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with air purifier distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

