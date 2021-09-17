Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market Inclinations And Development

“A research report on Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” animal feed additive market is projected to reach $ 6.3 billion by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing production of livestock across the region. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing preference for processed food and growing consumption of poultry and pork as sources of protein are among the key factors that are expected to boost demand for animal feed additives across the Asia-Pacific region during forecast period. As animal feed additives also provide disease prevention and improve feed utilization, demand for animal feed additives is anticipated to register healthy growth in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific animal feed additive market are DSM Dyneema, Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd., DuPont Asia-Pacific, Ltd., Adisseo Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd, BASF Asia-Pacific, Cargill Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte Limited, Lonza Biologics Tuas Pte Ltd, ADM (Shanghai) Management Company, Novozymes (China) Investment Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen (Beijing) Trading Co., Ltd., etc. “Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of animal feed additives market in APAC

• Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type, (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with animal feed additives distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

