Hot Melt Adhesive Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends Opportunities and Forecast 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report

The hot melt adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.57% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Hot melt adhesives are witnessing high growth due to the rising demand in packaging, assembly, bookbinding, woodworking, and other applications industries. The high end-user variability of the industry makes the hot melt adhesives market one of the high-growth industries with high opportunities for vendors with different product categories. APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of the adhesive market due rise in end-user industries that prefer hot melt adhesives due to their longer shelf life. The manufacturing sector is estimated to grow by around 10% over the next 5 years, which is expected to boost the demand for hot melt adhesives across the globe.

The report considers the present scenario of the hot melt adhesives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

HOT MELT ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hot melt adhesives market research report includes a detailed segmentation by raw material, product form, applications, end-user, distribution, geography. The ongoing trend of eco-friendly products is likely to create more opportunities for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the upcoming years. Players are continuously focusing on introducing environment-friendly products in the global hot melt adhesives market. EVA hot melt adhesives are flexible and compatible with various other polymers and additives which makes the procedure easy. It is one of the raw materials used in hot melt adhesive that have application in the high-performance packaging industry.

Hot melt adhesives also come in pellet form are made up of chemical compounds that help in quick adhesion on permeable and impermeable surfaces. These hot melt adhesives in pellets is available in form of slugs, sachets, firm, powder, and tablets. It is most suitable for application in the manufacturing process where rapid melting is required. The pellets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2020 and 2026.

The demand for consumer flexible packaging is high in the food and beverage, healthcare, and pet food segments. The demand for industrial packaging is expected to increase in the pharmaceutical industry due to the robust demand for drugs and PPE manufacturing. The industrial flexible packaging market is expected to witness high growth in the APAC region. There is high market demand in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and New Zealand due to cost-effective labor, growing infrastructure, and established logistics.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global hot melt adhesives market is highly competitive with global, regional, and local players. Global hot melt adhesive companies have come up with new strategies such as the introduction of new products, marketing, and promotional activities, investing in joint ventures, and following dual-brand strategies in some regions to capture higher shares.

Prominent Vendors:

• 3M

• Arkema

• H.B. Fuller

• Henkel

• Sika

