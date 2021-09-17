Netherlands Data Center Market 2020, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2027

The Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018−2024. Equinix, Interxion, EvoSwitch (Iron Mountain), DataCenter Group, Alticom, and Bytesnetare the prominent investors/vendors in the Netherlands data center market. The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will develop the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country. The digital sector in the Netherlands is growing at over 12% YOY. The country is considered the second largest data center in Europe. The internet penetration in the country is 96%, and government initiatives in developing digital economy further support data center growth. High growth in digital economy in Netherland results in increase in demand for data centers at a record high pace with almost 20% of FDI in the Netherlands is driven by digital activities.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in the Netherlands in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Netherlands data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Paris

o Other Countries

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Netherlands data center marketduring the forecast period

• Classification of the Netherlands data center marketinto multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Netherlands data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in Netherlands

3. Investment Opportunities in Netherlands

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Netherlands and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

