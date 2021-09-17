Australia Data Center Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Impact Analysis, and Forecast till 2027

The Australia data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018−2024. NEXTDC, Pulse Data Centre, edgeDC, Fujitsu, Virtutel&Flexenclosure, and Equinix are the prominent investors/vendors in the Australia data center market. The improvement in submarine connectivity is boosting the Australia data center market growth. For instance, the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) project was deployed in 2018, which linked Perth, Western Australia to Singapore via Indonesia with 40 Tbps capacity. The adoption of SaaS services by SMEs is driving the Australian cloud computing market. Healthcare, retail, banking and insurance, mining, and public sectors are investing significantly in digitalization of their business operations. Government agencies are taking the initiative to digitize several sectors. The Australian government is investing around $30 billion on high-speed internet access in multiple cities across the continent.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91506

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The growing adoption of cloud infrastructure, increasing digital transformations, high investment in big data and IoT technology, Growing investment in colocation facilities in Australia, and high emphasis on renewable energy procurement are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Australia. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Australia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in Australia in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Australia data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Sydney

o Melbourne

o Other Countries

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Australia data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Australia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Australia data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Datacenter Investment in Australia

3. Investment Opportunities in Australia

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91506

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in Australia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Australia data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Turkmenistan: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Tajikistan: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Russian Federation: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Moldova: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Kyrgyzstan: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Critical Communication Market

5G Infrastructure Market

Power Tools Market

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market

Digital Substation Market