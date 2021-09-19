Motor Control Centers Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Eaton, Larsen & Toubro, LSIS

AMR has recently added a new study titled Motor Control Centers in theirs extensive and huge report catalog. This market intelligence research encapsulates vital details about the market flow as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025.

Motor Control Centers Market: Market Segments: By Type (Conventional MCC, and Intelligent MCC); By Voltage (Low Voltage MCC and Medium Voltage MCC); By Component (Busbars, Overload relays, Variable speed drives, Soft starters and Others); By End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Utilities, Food & Beverage, Mining and Others

Product Overview

Set of either one or more parts enclosed and has a common power bus is a motor control center. The main goal of the MCC is to monitor the distribution of electrical power to electric motors. In order to maximize efficiency and reduce running costs, these centers play an important role. In addition, motor control centers can integrate production and business networks with field equipment efficiently. Widely accepted today in manufacturing units, they provide paramount security coupled with intelligent monitoring as well as motor control relay diagnostic capabilities.

Market Highlights

Motor Control Centers Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.2% in 2030.

Motor Control Centers Market to surpass USD 6.9 Billion by 2030 from USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. In emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, the expansion of the manufacturing sector is expected to remain a key driving force for promoting market growth in smart motor control centers.

Motor Control Centers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Level of Industrial Automation

High levels of automation in manufacturing plants have resulted from technical changes. All manufacturing plants compete to meet standards of quality and safety, achieve maximum productivity, and sustain reasonable prices for goods. This has resulted in industries automating their processes, such as motor control centers, via intelligent motor control equipment. This has further resulted in a growing demand in developing regions for motor control centers.

Restrain

Decreasing crude oil prices

One of the leading end-user markets of motor control centres is the oil & gas industry. The recent decrease in the price of crude oil has led to a dramatic drop in capital expenditures, decreasing demand for industrial equipment. Instead of purchasing new and more effective goods, this has left the oil & gas companies focused more on improving operational performance with the same devices.

Eaton Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, LSIS Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TES Group, Tesco Controls, Inc.

Application Analysis on the Motor Control Centers market:

Low, Medium

Regional Segment Analysis on the Motor Control Centers market:

North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA

