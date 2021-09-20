Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Rise in geriatric population coupled with osteoporosis and osteo arthritis, Increase in research and development on hip prosthesis and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to propel the demand for ceramic hip prosthesis market.

Market Size – USD 2,012 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Increase in the technological advancement of the ceramic hip prosthesis industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global ceramic hip prosthesis market is expected to reach USD 3,424.5 Million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2026. A hip replacement is a kind of surgical procedure in which damaged hip joint is replaced with an artificial implant. It is used when the mobility is abridged and even in rest, pain is experienced. These are made up of metal, plastic or ceramic. The commercial applications of ceramic hip prosthesis have been studied and researched extensively in recent years. Ceramic hip prosthesis is widely used in the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, septic arthritis, hip fracture and ankylosing spondylitis. According to the National Joint Registry for England, 90% of total hip replacement were performed for osteoarthritis in the U.K. in 2016.

Increase in investments in the market, which are supporting the technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the Ceramic hip prosthesis market. Growing number of younger individuals suffering from degenerative diseases are observed as the most lucrative application for the ceramic hip prosthesis market recently. Ceramic hip resurfacing products are one of the greatest advances of modern hip replacement.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market:

Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences (US), B. Braun (Germany), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sophysa (France), Natus Medical (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), and G. Surgiwear Ltd. (India).

Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Segmentation:

By Product type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Total Hip

Partial Femoral Head

Hip Resurfacing

Revision Hip

By Material type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Ceramic-on-Polyethylene

Ceramic-on-Metal

Ceramic-on-Ceramic

By Sales channel type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Channel sales

Direct Sales

By End-user type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Technological advancements in field ceramic hip prosthesis market is the key factor contributing to the market growth. In line with this strategy, key market players are focused on strategic partnerships and collaborations for product development. For instance, In August 2018, Conformis, Inc., a U.S based medical technology company, collaborated with JFK Medical Center in Florida to perform first 3D total hip replacement surgeries.

In the ceramic hip prosthesis Market, the ceramic on polythene (COP) is anticipated to be the largest product type segment which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period due to the global rise in the geriatric population coupled with surge in bone deformities across the globe.

Total ceramic hip implants are expected to emerge as highest-growing segment in the analysis period. This is due to their increase in minimally invasive surgeries.

Europe is the second largest regional market with a CAGR of 6.4% in 2018, due to the increasing awareness about the bone degeneration disorders and related treatment options in the region coupled with rising incidence of hip fractures.

North American region is expected to contribute the largest revenue share over the forecast period as a result of increasing growth of geriatric population suffering from osteoporosis, osteo arthritis coupled with rising approvals by the U.S. FDA for new products.

The hospitals segment holds the largest share of the global Ceramic hip prosthesis market in 2018 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in developing nations. Also, implementation of latest technologies and availability skilled healthcare professionals under a single roof, further propels hospitals segment growth in ceramic hip prosthesis market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

