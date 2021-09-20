Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2026

Increasing cases of critical illness in geriatric patients, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, rise in demand for hemodynamic monitoring devices, increasing digitalization in hospital systems, technological advancements & increased funding scenario in research & development are key factors contributing to high CAGR of hemodynamic monitoring devices market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 838.2 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and R&D for precise hemodynamic monitoring devices

The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market was valued at USD 838.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The measurement or estimation of hemodynamic variables such as blood pressure, blood flow, cardiac contractility, cardiac preload, and cardiac afterload plays a crucial role in the monitoring and diagnostic procedures especially in the intensive care unit or in case of patients having major surgery. Hemodynamic monitoring devices facilitate the accurate assessment of blood flow from inside the arteries, heart, and veins. Hemodynamic monitoring plays a fundamental role in the management of acutely ill patients. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the annual cost of critical care has significantly increased in recent years. These devices are extensively used in monitoring the critical patient’s post-surgery as well as in many procedures. With increased concerns about the use of invasive techniques, notably the pulmonary artery catheter, to measure cardiac output monitoring can help to identify underlying pathophysiological processes so that appropriate forms of therapy can be selected.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., LiDCO Group Plc., Drager Medical GmbH, Cheetah Medical, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., GE Healthcare, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Siemens, Osypka Medical GmbH, PULSION Medical Systems SE, Deltex Medical Group Plc., Tensys Medical, Inc., McKessen, and Philips Medical.

The report segments the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Monitors

Disposables

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Invasive

Minimally invasive

Non-invasive ECG Blood Pressure Urine Output Thoracic Electrical Bioimpedence Others



End – Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics & Ambulatory Care Centres (ACCs)

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



