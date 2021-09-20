Lithium Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The growing prevalence of bipolar disorder is a significant factor influencing market demand.

Market Size – USD 103.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

The global lithium therapy market is expected to reach USD 128.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Lithium Therapy is used as an antipsychotic drug for treating bipolar disorder. Sometimes, it may be utilized in other disorders to supplement an antidepressant that is unable to treat depression effectively.

The growing prevalence of bipolar disorder is a significant factor in influencing the market growth. Bipolar disorder is a neurobiological disorder of the brain that currently impacts nearly 2.3 million people in the U.S. or about 1.0% of the total U.S. population. Suicide is the foremost reason for premature death amongst people who have bipolar disorder, with 15.0% to 17.0% committing suicide, owing to negative symptoms that arise from an untreated illness. Individuals who have bipolar disorder were over 25 times more likely to experience panic disorder and around ten times more likely to experience obsessive-compulsive disorder as compared to people in the general population with the condition.

The growing geriatric population is likely to boost the market demand in the forecast period. According to a study, bipolar disorder exists in 6.0% of geriatric outpatient appointments, 8.0%–10.0% of geriatric inpatient admissions, 3.0% of geriatric people admitted in nursing homes, and 17% of geriatric patients referred to psychiatric emergency departments. Hence, the worldwide rise in the aging population will be directly proportional to the number of older adults with the condition.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2586

The global Lithium Therapy market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2586

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Lithium Therapy market

Pfizer, Alkem, Sun Pharma, Apotek Corp., Glenmark Generics, Intas, Taurus Labs, GlaxoSmithKline, Noven Pharmaceuticals, and Cardinal Health, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lithium-therapy-market

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Lithium Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Generic

Branded

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Capsule

Solution

Tablet, Extended Release

Tablet

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospital & Clinic Pharmacies

Online-Retail Pharmacies

Offline-Retail Pharmacies

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

By dosage form, capsules contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.1% in the forecast period. Capsules are taken through the oral route of administration and are available in dosage including 150 mg, 300 mg, and 450 mg.

By product type, branded product dominated the market in 2018. A branded product is produced by a renowned manufacturer and has the manufacturer’s label on it, for instance, Eskalith and Lithobid, among others.

By distribution channel, hospital & clinic pharmacies contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.0% in the forecast period. The factors including higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.5% in the forecast period, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments, and better reimbursement scenario.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2586

Thank you for reading the research report on global Lithium Therapy market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share

Hemophilia Market Growth

Home Infusion Therapy Market Forecast

Immunohematology Market Reports

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Reports

Pharmacovigilance Market Key players

Pressure Relief Devices Market

Skincare Devices Market

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]