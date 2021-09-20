Cyanocobalamin Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The growing health concern and changing lifestyle and dietary habits are driving the demand for the Cyanocobalamin market.

Market Size – USD 152.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Rising trend of veganism.

The global Cyanocobalamin market is forecast to reach USD 210.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cyanocobalamin drugs are used to treat and prevent the lack of vitamin B12 that may be caused by due to pernicious anemia, certain infections, diseases, or medications that reduce the level of Vitamin B12 absorbed from food; or a vegan diet.

An increase in the health consciousness among the consumers has boosted the demand for veganism, which has boosted the demand for vegan food among the population. A significant increase in the vegan population has increased the deficiency of certain vitamins, such as Vitamin B12. The deficiency of vitamin B12 in pure vegan products is driving the demand for the product. Cyanocobalamin is the synthetic form of vitamin B12.

A deficiency in the key vitamin can cause severe symptoms, including nerve damage, fatigue, neurological problems, and digestive issues, like depression and memory loss. Therefore, many people turn to vitamin B12 supplements to help meet their needs and prevent a deficiency.

The global Cyanocobalamin market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Cyanocobalamin market

Apotheca Inc., Merck KGaA, Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., American Regent, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chemkart, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, and Pfizer, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Cyanocobalamin Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Tablets

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Industry

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Store-based Retailing

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

In the food and beverage industry, Cyanocobalamin is used to fortify in various food and beverage products as it is tasteless and odorless, and does not impact the previous taste and odor of the food products. The demand for a fortified food product is rising in the food and beverage sector owing to rise in health awareness among the population.

Tablet is the most commonly used type of Cyanocobalamin supplement due to the cost-effectiveness and easy packaging techniques. Tablets are highly preferred by consumers owing to their easy material packing and extended shelf life.

Food grade materials are either safe for human consumption or it fine to come into direct contact with food products. Food contact surfaces are made of food-safe materials that are designed to withstand the environment in which they will be used. This includes exposure to sanitizing agents, cleaning compounds, and cleaning procedures.

Growing awareness about the significance of a healthy diet in countries such as India and China is expected to drive the market in the region. The upcoming retail sector in emerging nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India are propelling the market in the region. Support from the government to promote development initiatives is also expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

The primary driver for the online retailing of the Cyanocobalamin market is the better online education and targeted marketing. This has increased the ease and comfort of consumers buying online. Online sites are dedicated to products appropriate for the 50+ demographic to shop for by need. Many sites now have live chat options to instantly help out the customers with their specific questions.

Thank you for reading the research report on global Cyanocobalamin market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

