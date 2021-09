Bio Decontamination Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections, growing prevalence of viral diseases and booming bio-pharma industry and rising efforts towards the development of sophisticated bio decontamination devices are some growing factors for the market.

Market Size – USD 127.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends– growing pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries demand decontamination solutions for efficient products and are driving the market widely.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bio Decontamination market was valued at USD 127.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 206.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Bio decontamination facilitates aces of symptomatic and therapeutic medicines to the patients exposed to biological microorganisms.

The bio decontamination is mainly useful in hospitals and laboratories for extreme sterility that will reduce infections. The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are expected to fuel market growth in the future. The increasing number of medical and biotechnological corporations will additionally drive the market positively. As the Cleanrooms, isolators, laboratory areas, and biosafety workspaces (microbiological safety cabinets) involve a level of cleanliness and microbial control (achieved through disinfection) corresponding to the expected use of the area. Furthermore, developing economies such as India and China provides the untapped potential to the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Noxilizer, Inc., STERIS, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co., Ltd., ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, Howorth Air Technology Limited, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ecolab, Inc., and JCE Biotechnology

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2709

Further key findings from the report suggest

In amidst of COVID, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to STERIS Corporation for the STERIS V-PRO 1 Plus, maX and maX2 Low Temperature Sterilization Systems using the STERIS N95 Decontamination Cycle, which uses evaporated hydrogen peroxide.

Companies are showcasing their products at international platforms in the bio decontamination market, to enhance their sales. For instance, in February 2020, Bioquell, an Ecolab solution, showcased their bio decontamination systems in Florida which included various features and were technologically advanced.

Expansion is among key business strategy being adopted by existing industry players. For instance, in August 2019, Bioquell opened an art technology center at its headquarters in Pennsylvania, US. The new facility showcased a full range of high-performance bio decontamination systems and services.

Furthermore, advent to more advanced technologies supports the market development. In 2019, Telstar promoted it innovative technology including ionHP+ bio-decontamination system which has proven to decrease cycle times, reduce process costs and increase time available for process in isolation technology systems, water and pure steam generation and sterilization processes.

Investments in the field of bio-decontaminations is on surge, as market is reflecting promising growth. In line with this, in December 2019, Directa Plus which is a manufacturer of graphene nano-platelets based products, announced that they have been awarded a sum of 1 million USD to provide environmental decontamination services on the Trinity – 1X gas project in Block 30 offshore Romania.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2709

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Bio Decontamination market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Bio Decontamination market.

Bio Decontamination Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type of test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urine Test for HCG

Home Blood Test Kits for HCG

Others

By Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Services Pre and post construction needs Emergency response solution Daily decontamination of targeted pathogens outine decontamination of critical areas Others

Equipment Chamber Decontamination Equipment Room Decontamination Equipment

Consumables Biological Indicators Chemical Indicators



By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

By Agent Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Nitrogen Dioxide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

Glutaraldehyde

Paraformaldehyde

Others

By Method Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Thermal

High Pressure

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bio-decontamination-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2709

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share

Hemophilia Market Growth

Home Infusion Therapy Market Forecast

Immunohematology Market Reports

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Reports

Pharmacovigilance Market Key players

Pressure Relief Devices Market

Skincare Devices Market

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]