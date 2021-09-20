Nephrostomy Devices Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Rise in the kidney-related disorders worldwide, rise in geriatric population, increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the Nephrostomy Devices during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 831.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends– Developments in nephrostomy devices

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nephrostomy Devices Market valued at USD 831.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Nephrostomy devices are used in treating the blocked ureters of the kidney and also to restore the urine flow from blocked ureters for better functioning of the organ. Blocked ureters cause a rise in the pressure in the kidneys that causes further damage to kidneys such as hydronephrosis. It is caused due to the blocked ureters. Ideally, nephrostomy catheters are used for the treatment. Rise incidences of hydronephrosis are expected to boost for nephrostomy devices market. However, the increase in the geriatric population, ovarian, and prostate cancers are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. Nephrostomy is regarded as a first-line treatment for patients suffering from kidney stones larger than 2 cm. However, high expenditure of therapy, alternative substitutes for nephrostomy, and the procedure being slightly painful these factors are likely to restrain the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region had marked a significant growth in the market due to the rise in the better reimbursement policies, better healthcare facilities, increased funding by the government for R&D activities in surgical devices and procedures.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Nephrostomy Devices Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Guidewires

Drainage Tubes

Nephrostomy Catheters

Sheath Dilators

Others

End use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Nephrostomy Devices market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

