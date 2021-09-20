Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

The rising in the animal population, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Veterinary Electrosurgery market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 54.42 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4% Market Trends– The rise in the demand for Pet health insurance

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market valued at USD 54.42 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.71 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Electrosurgery is a method of treatment where electric currents are used to cut, coagulate the tissues and control the bleeding with more convenience, especially in the hard-to-reach areas, the procedure is also conducted in animal surgery as it ensures increased precision and is a minimally invasive treatment. Electrosurgery is an effective treatment option for animals with tumors. The rise in the demand for Pet health insurance, especially in the developed countries, availability of skilled and experienced physicians for treatment, awareness among people for providing better medical facilities to the animal, and the accessibility to the animal care centers and hospitals are boosting the growth of the market. The rise in companion animal population and the rise in the disposable income among the people for their Pets is further promoting market growth. However, the high cost of expenditure for pet care and treatment and the lack of awareness among people for veterinary electrosurgery is the primary factors hindering the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Covetrus Inc. (U.S.), DRE Veterinary (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Eickmeyer (U.S.), Summit Hill Laboratories (U.S.), Kwanza Veterinary (India), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), LED SpA, and Keebovet Veterinary (U.S.)

The report segments the Veterinary Electrosurgery market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments

Consumables

Accessories

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

General Surgery

Dental Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



