Wireless Stethoscope Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global wireless stethoscope market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global wireless stethoscope market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on wireless stethoscope market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on wireless stethoscope market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wireless stethoscope market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wireless stethoscope market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Benefits offered by wireless stethoscope such as a joint listening, recording the auscultation for the diagnosis follow-up fuels the demand for Wireless Stethoscope

• Shift towards value-based patient care

• High the growth rate of geriatric population

2) Restraints

• High cost of the Wireless Stethoscope and prevailing use of conventional stethoscopes

3) Opportunities

• Rising adoption of technologically advanced products

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global wireless stethoscope market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end user.

The Global Wireless Stethoscope Market by Technology

• Integrated Chest-piece System

• Wireless Transmission System (Bluetooth)

• Integrated Receiver Head-piece System

• Numerical Simulation and System Integration

The Global Wireless Stethoscope Market by End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

• Home Care Settings

• Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• CDAC-Mohali

• Freedom Scope

• Sedation Resource

• eKuore Pro

• 3M Company

• M3DICINE Pty Ltd.

• FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

• Eko

• EXANOVO GROUP

• Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the wireless stethoscope market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the wireless stethoscope market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global wireless stethoscope market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

