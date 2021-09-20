Surgical Mask Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Rising geriatric population, efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections combined with a surge in epidemic or pandemic outbreaks are the main factors driving the growth of this market.

Market Size – USD 48.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Corona pandemic outbreak will propel the market growth.

The global surgical mask market is forecasted to reach USD 87.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the number of people with COVID-19 infections is expected to drive the global surgical masks market. According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. This, in turn, boosts the demand for surgical marks. The use of a face mask is extremely important to control such infections, especially in cases of circumventing droplet transmission. For blocking the transmission of SARS, the effectiveness of a surgical face mask is 68%. Hence, it is widely used by medical workers for the precaution of droplet transmission while caring for patients with such infections.

The global Surgical Mask market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Surgical Mask market

3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Lac-Mac, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Surgical Mask Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Non-woven

Cotton

Hydrogel

Bio-cellulose

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Others

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wholesale stores

Online channels

Retail stores

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the distribution channel segment of this market, the online distribution channel is leading the market presently, but wholesale stores are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period. Online channel is also expected to register significant growth as the shopping habits of people have been significantly changed by e-commerce channel by providing benefits like doorstep delivery, discounts, and availability many of products through one platform.

Among the type segment of this market, cotton is presently leading the market. Cotton is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period.

These masks have great advantages for patients with issues like asthma or lung disease. Patients with cardiovascular issues also prefer them. These masks are known to provide more security to health care workers performing medical operations that expose them to patients’ respiratory secretions.

The rising global frequency of pollution level and air-borne diseases has been encouraging customers to opt for face masks. With customers looking out for the best possible ways to keep themselves safe from infectious viruses, prominent players of this market are focusing on increasing the manufacturing of disposable face masks.

According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. Presently, in countries like the USA and China, where the hazardous impact of this virus has been unstoppable, the demand for surgical masks has seen unprecedented growth.

