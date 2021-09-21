Track Etched Membrane Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Increasing demand for therapeutics with high purity, rising production of generic drugs, and growing adoption of track etched membrane in food and beverage industry are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 595.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Growing use of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical industry

The global track etched membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.5 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising adoption of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, rapid technological advancements, and growing demand for high purity therapeutics and drugs are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rising investment and funding for accelerating biopharmaceutical research are some other factors expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Track etched membranes are porous systems made of thin polymer foils that have pores from one surface to another. Track etched membranes can have a unique pore structure and are generally produced by ion bombardment of polymer films with heavy ions and their subsequent chemical etching. These membranes offer unique advantages over traditional membranes because of their precisely determined structure. Extensive research has been carried out to develop track etched membranes with enhanced properties and functions and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Track Etched Membrane Market:

GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., it4ip S.A., Sterlitech Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Brand GmbH, Sabeu Plastik and Membrane Technologie, Zefon International, and Advantec MFS, Inc.

Track Etched Membrane Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Membrane Filters

Capsule & Cartridge Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyimide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cell Biology

Microbiology

Analytical Testing

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Food and Beverage Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Membrane filters segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of membrane filters in various industries for sterilization, sample preparation, and final filtration applications.

Polycarbonate track etched membranes are extensively used in cell biology research experiments, analytical testing, and in food and beverage industry and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the polycarbonate segment.

Cell biology segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of track etched membranes in development and production of cell-based therapeutics and vaccines, growing demand for mAbs, and increasing funding for accelerating cell-based research.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing production of generic drugs and biologics, rising investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing demand for cell-based therapeutics.

North America is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, attributable to establishment of ultramodern research facilities, increasing adoption of track etched membranes in food and beverages industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.

