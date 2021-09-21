Chile Fruits and Vegetables Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players

The Chile fruits and vegetables market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.5%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As an impact of COVID-19 in 2020, on the closure of hotels, bars, and restaurants, fruits and vegetables farmers and distributors were forced to shift supplies almost entirely from the food service to the retail channel. Shippers reported labor and logistical constraints in making the change. On the positive side, the consumption of fruits and vegetables went up as a part of increased consumer’s preference towards healthy living and immunity boosting, which has driven the fruits and vegetable industry.

Strong support from the Chilean government, free trade agreements with major countries which occupy 80.0% of the world’s GDP, and minimal tariff access to multiple global markets, lends Chile numerous comparative advantages in the fruits & vegetable sector.

The profitability of the industry has been markedly reduced in recent years. Long-term governmental policies, positive changes in orchard management practices, and more research funding, are needed to maintain the viability of the Chilean fruits & vegetables industry.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Exports of Fruits and Vegetables

Within South America, Chile is responsible for 60.0% of all fruit exports. Chile is the leading exporter of fresh blueberries, grapes, plums, dried apples and prunes. It is also the second largest exporter of avocados, cherries, walnuts, and raspberries. Grape is the leading fruit followed by apples and blueberries.

The two main export products exported, viz., grapes with 30.0% and apples with 25.0% of total fruits exports, respectively. As per an article by fresh plaza; in 2019, the fruit-growing sector in Chile achieved record exports, representing over USD 5,878 million and producing an increase of 3.6% compared to 2018. A result that reflects ProChile’s strategy of expanding into new markets which has led to a significant increase in the number of export destinations, up from 78 markets in 2003 to 129 in 2019.

Increasing Domestic Demand for Fruits and Vegetables

The rise of tourism along with the hotel and restaurant industry in Chile, is opening up new avenues and a demand for fruit and vegetable in South America, to make final dishes appealing to foreigners and also to meet the needs of fast altering local consumer’s tastes and preferences.

The viability and weak infrastructure of cold storage in the country is effecting the storage of fruits and vegetables; leading to increase the prices of fruits and vegetables. The domestic production of fruits is decreasing and showing a negative trend, since 2014. the decrease in production is associated with different reasons such as climatic conditions, decreasing arable land, increase in production of other crops amongst others but on the other hand the demand is increasing exponentially. The increasing demand for fruits and vegetables is likely to influence the industry during the forecast period.

