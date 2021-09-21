Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends

The Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The major applications of bisphenol A are polycarbonate and epoxy resins which are used in paints and coatings, adhesives, electrical and electronics, packaging, and other industries.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sales of paints and coatings as the construction activities were halted. India’s second-largest paint company, Berger Paints, reported approximately a 6.5 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to INR 1,032 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31st, 2020. Additionally, the production in various chemical and other industries such as resins, adhesives, flame retardants, etc. has decreased and the supply of raw materials to the industries has been disrupted. Owing to all these factors, the bisphenol A market is negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

– In the medium term, increasing demand for polycarbonate and epoxy resins in various end-user industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesives, electrical and electronics, packaging, and other end-user industries, are the major factors driving the bisphenol A (BPA) market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate Resins

– Among all other applications, polycarbonate resins application provides the major market demand for BPA, with more than 70% of the global share.

– Polycarbonates are high-performing thermoplastic that is widely used in building and construction applications. Polycarbonate sheets are used as a substitute for glass, in a variety of skylight and window applications. They are also used as opaque cladding panels, barrel vaults, canopies, translucent walls, facades and signage, sports stadium roofs, louvers, and roof domes.

– The application of polycarbonate materials has highly increased in greenhouses, in the recent years. In Europe, countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and France, have larger areas for greenhouse cultivation.

– The increasing popularity of polycarbonates, owing to their advantages over other conventional materials (which include glass and other plastics), is set to drive the polycarbonate market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and also likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– China is one of the major countries in Asia-Pacific with ample construction activities, with the industrial and construction sectors accounting for approximately ~50% of the GDP.

– China is promoting and undergoing a process of continuous urbanization, with a target of 60% in 2020. The increased living spaces required in the urban areas resulting from urbanization and the desire of middle-class urban residents to improve their living conditions may have a profound effect on the housing market, and thereby, increase the residential construction in the country.

– The construction industry in India is expected to slow down in the 2020-2021 financial year due to COVID-19, but the lion share of projects in commercial space is likely to continue even during this period, as they are either in public, private partnership (like a smart city) or public projects, which are already budgeted. But in the long run the sector is expected to grow with high growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

The bisphenol A (BPA) market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for most of the global production capacity. The major players include Covestro AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemical Inc., SABIC, and LG Chem, among others.

