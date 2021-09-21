Oman Fruits and Vegetables Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size

The Oman fruits and vegetables market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Fruits and Vegetable sector remained intact during the pandemic outbreak, Covid-19. Agriculture being considered as the pillar of economic growth, has resulted in the immediate response from the Oman government to ensure food safety and security in the country. According to Oman’s agriculture ministry, despite of Covid-19, agriculture and fisheries sector has seen a growth of 9.8% in 2019-2020.

The fruits and vegetable consumption is very high in Oman. The country’s demand for fruits and vegetables is met by both domestic production, as well as imports. The availability of arable land is limited, and water scarcity is extreme. Thus, the country relies on international markets for up to 60.0% of its fruits and vegetable requirement.

Investing in Farm Land Abroad; a Government Initiative

The Government of Oman is encouraging agricultural companies to invest in foreign countries that have a comparative advantage in producing certain crops and import their products back into Oman. The crops targeted by this initiative include various fruits and vegetables. The Oman government is providing financial incentives to encourage investors in the country to take part in this food security initiative and invest overseas. This helps in using processes like hydroponics and aquaponics, which helps in enhancing the production of fruits and vegetables.

Demand for Cucumber Dominates the Market

Local Omani cucumber is one of the important traditional vegetable crops grown in the Sultanate of Oman. Different names, such as Samail, Bahla, and Nizwa, were given to local types, resulting in about 24 different accessions of local cucumber. The increased consumer demand for cucumber in recent years has resulted in the expansion of the area of under cultivation and the introduction of new hybrid cultivars. The damping-off disease is the most important biological constraint to greenhouse cucumber production in Oman. Average losses of over 6.0% of seedlings are common, with much higher losses occurring on many farms, especially where crop management practices are poor, thus acting as a hindrance in the production of cucumbers in the country.

