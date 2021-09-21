Middle-East and Africa Construction Adhesives Market Investment

The Middle-East and Africa construction adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the rapidly growing construction industry in the region.

– Growing demand from Insulation and Soundproofing industries is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest share of the market among the geographical segments and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the technology, waterborne has accounted for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Waterborne Technology to Dominate the Market

– Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier or a diluting medium, to disperse a resin. They are set by allowing the water to evaporate or be absorbed by the substrate. These adhesives are compounded with water as a diluent, rather than a volatile organic solvent.

– They can be considered as low-VOC adhesives. Water-borne adhesives are produced from either soluble synthetic polymers (from polymers, such as cellulose ethers, polyvinyl alcohol, methylcellulose, carboxymethylcellulose, and polyvinyl pyrrolidone) or natural polymers (from vegetable sources, such as starches and dextrins; protein sources, such as blood, fish, milk albumen, and soybean; and animal sources, such as bones and hides).

– Acrylic water-borne adhesives and latex water-borne adhesives are majorly employed for different applications, in the building and construction industry.

– Acrylic water-borne adhesives are mainly used as a pressure-sensitive adhesives in the construction sector, in the form of labels and tapes, for tile bonding and laminating purposes.

– The significant growth of the construction industry in the Middle-East & Africa region has boosted the demand for construction adhesives in the recent past.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, waterborne technology is expected to dominate the market studied.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market

– Saudi Arabia accounts for the highest share of the Middle-East & Africa owing to the growing construction industry in the country.

– The country’s primary growth in construction has been largely powered by the massive investments done by the government and increased inflow of FDI.

