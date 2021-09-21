Global PLC Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Growth, Forecast till 2027

The global PLC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.2% during the forecast period. The rise in smart cities that are characterized by extensive networking and high prevalence of personal mobility devices, including smartphones, tablets, and notebooks is enabling the implementation of modern programmable logic controllers frameworks, both at home and outside. Enterprise networking and increased defense and marine expenditures are also driving the automation trend and the demand for programmable logic controllers in allied industries. While virtualization and automation expenditure of market leaders in key industrial verticals will determine the growth of the market, the technology scope is likely to expand by developments in end-user markets, including defense and marine, electric utilities, and smart cities.

Major vendors in the market are as followings

• Schneider Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• Mitsubishi

• Omron

PLC Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The competitive rivalry among vendors can be termed as moderate. While some vendors stay focused on certain end-users such as industrial automation, marine, and rail, many vendors have an extended product portfolio along with a wide array of integrable accessories and customization options.

PLC Market Dynamics

Enterprise networking and remote access propelling the HMI-PLC technology

Rise of augmented reality (AR) and immersive experiences, increased prominence of PACs and PLC-based PACs, more portable and open industrial automation architectures are the latest trends that is going to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, System-on-Chip (SoC) FPGAs provide a smarter approach to the PLC architecture and thus, the increased adoption of SoC FPGAs in programmable logic controllers architecture is also going to boost the market.

Enterprise networking and remote access propelling the HMI-PLC technology, overwhelming rise in global industrial automation expenditure, rise of smart cities and need for intensive programmable logic controllers and sensor networks and PLC-controlled implementation for smart homes are among the major growth driving factors of the global market. The report also includes the growth restraints of the market.

PLC Market: Segmental Overview

Automotive sector to remain as the largest end-user segment

The modular segment is expected to remain the largest segment as it is expected to contribute the maximum revenue and will witness maximum growth CAGR. Increased requirement for automation solutions in various industries, especially in manufacturing and varied applications among home and building automation end-users are some of the major growth boosters for this segment in the global PLC market. Rackmount programmable logic controllers are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period. In End- user segment the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end user segment followed by chemicals and petro-chemical segment.

The report provides a holistic view of the global PLC market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

