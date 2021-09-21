Board Games Market Price Trends 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth, Share and Forecast till 2027

The board games market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2021–2026. The market has been experiencing popularity and acceptance among players despite intense competition from digital entertainment sources. However, the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted the market slightly. Turbulences in the supply chain and restrict imposition of lockdowns across the globe have adversely affected retail board games. Cafes facilitating board games have witnessed a steep decline in footfall after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the world. These cafes in the US region have witnessed a 35% decline in footfall. However, there are several reasons for the significant growth of the global board games market, including the emergence of board game conventions, gaming cafes, and nerd culture.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106079

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Asmodée Éditions (Group)

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The board games market is slowly shifting from being concentrated to a fragmented one with several independent vendors barging in. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the potential of board games across the globe. Board games worldwide have witnessed a significant push in popularity, especially among residential users. In addition, the product development cost requires a lower investment than electronic gadgets. However, product counterfeiting, especially for card and dice games, turned the market dynamic complex for major commercial players in 2020.

Global Board Games Market Segmentation

The global board games market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, themes, distribution, geography. Puzzles have remained an exciting and most dominating sources of board game products over the last few decades. They also have an educational value for children in several age groups, which is increasing their adoption. With major vendors constituting a small portion of the market share, independent domestic vendors across the globe account for the majority of market shares.

On account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only led to the closure of retail marketplaces but also the cancellation of several mega events and gaming conventions has drastically affected the board games market. Educational games gained popularity among parents owing to the closure of schools with the online sale increasing by 18% across the globe. However, the sales from retail outlets declined during Q2 and Q3 2020, recurring an estimated of over $50 million to market revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 due to the relevancy of these games among modern parents.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106079

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Board games are sold through online and retail distribution networks, including specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players, department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toy stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets. The sale of board games via retail stores such as supermarkets and specialty stores has always remained high across the globe. Although the trend of online is growing, a significant share of board game distribution takes place through mass-market players and specialty stores. However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale from retail sales has gone down drastically. Stores across the world have suffered an immense loss due to lockdowns and restrictions.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Theme

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What revenue figures are the board games market expected to reach during the forecast period 2021-2026?

2. Which region has experienced maturity during the forecast period?

3. What was the board games market size of India in 2020?

4. Who are the leading vendors? What are the threats to the new entrants in the market?

5. How is the revenue of the board games market share affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

CIS Countries: Nail Cosmetics Market

Vietnam: Nail Cosmetics Market

Timor-Leste: Nail Cosmetics Market

Thailand: Nail Cosmetics Market

Sri Lanka: Nail Cosmetics Market

Singapore: Nail Cosmetics Market

Philippines: Nail Cosmetics Market

Papua New Guinea: Nail Cosmetics Market

Pakistan: Nail Cosmetics Market