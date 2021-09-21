Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size, Share Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Report 2020-2027

The industrial sewing thread market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2021–2026. The market is growing consistently on a YOY basis. Sewing thread is one of the most essential accessories for apparel and footwear manufacturing. The current consumption of sewing thread is not only limited to footwear and apparel but also is expanded to other textile products such as home interiors, automobile interior, technical textile. The increasing number of customers moving toward low-priced garments in developing and developed countries is another factor propelling market growth. Synthetic sewing threads dominant the market, which is growing at a promising CAGR. The rise in demand is driven by the growth of synthetic material in automobile, personal protective textile, home interior textile, and footwear industries. However, the application of cotton threads is growing with the increase in the awareness of eco-friendly textiles.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106078

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Coats

• Elevate Textiles

• Simtex Group

• AMANN

• The 3M Company

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Vendors have been highly focusing on developing sewing threads for technical textile for high performance and safety of personal protective clothing. Technical threads are used in outdoor textiles such as tents, lifting and restraints systems, and other composite materials used in automobiles. As the textile industry is growing, it has created potential growth opportunities for upcoming vendors. Companies are also focusing on partnerships such as acquisition and merger. These partnerships help companies to expand themselves geographically. In 2017, Coats acquired Patrick Yarn Mill, a high-performance engineered yarns manufacturer based in North Carolina in the US.

Global Industrial Sewing Thread Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, application, geography. The demand for synthetic threads has grown on account of the increased popularity of synthetic material-based apparel. The increasing application of synthetic threads in household decoration products and technical textile has also been driving the market. Nylon and polyester are preferred for synthetics and stretch knits as they have no shrinkage, offer high strength, and have excellent stretching abilities. Vinylon sewing threads are expected to hold high potential in the synthetic sewing thread segment. The material is witnessing popularity as its attributes are similar to natural sewing threads and can be used as a substitute for cotton in several applications such as textile and automobile.

While natural threads are preferred for sewing and stitching and embroidery end-users, synthetic ones are majorly finding application in quilting and stitching. Cotton and polyester fibers are popular for sewing clothing, pillows, quilts, or crafts. Sewing has to be strong to endure high-speed stitching. China is the world’s leading producer and exporter of both raw textiles and garments. The US is the leading producer and exporter of raw cotton. The demand for sewing threads in the sew & stitch segment in Europe is expected to experience a CAGR growth of approx. 5% during the forecast period.

Over the years, a major part of the textile and apparel industry has shifted from developed countries such as the US, the EU, and Japan to developing ones, especially to China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. This has influenced the market growth of the APAC apparel market, with China and India expecting to surpass several developed markets in apparel consumption. The availability of low-cost manpower and the abundance of raw material in Asian countries are major factors, which are driving the shift. However, the demand for sewing threads for apparel manufacturing in Europe is also likely to grow during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market by End-Use

4.3.3 Market by End-Users

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the industrial sewing thread market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106078

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the growth projection of the global industrial sewing thread market till 2026?

2. What are the investment opportunities in the global synthetic thread market?

3. What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial sewing thread suppliers?

4. Who are the leading players in the global industrial sewing thread market?

5. What are the growth trends and prospects of the industrial sewing thread market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

New Zealand: Nail Cosmetics Market

Nepal: Nail Cosmetics Market

Myanmar: Nail Cosmetics Market

Mongolia: Nail Cosmetics Market

Malaysia: Nail Cosmetics Market

Laos: Nail Cosmetics Market

Indonesia: Nail Cosmetics Market

India: Nail Cosmetics Market

Fiji: Nail Cosmetics Market

Cambodia: Nail Cosmetics Market