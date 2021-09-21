Rubber Gloves Market: Industry Report, Growth, Price, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2021–2026. The global rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to witness 2.1X times the growth during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, with a high scope for revenue opportunities and market expansion. The scope for market growth is high with new entrants entering into collaborations and strategic ventures for market expansion activities. Government agencies are also concerned with public safety and are implementing reforms in healthcare and industrial standards that involve maximizing the use of gloves at workplaces. Ethical norms and corporate procedures further act as drivers for the use of gloves. The momentum for safety gloves is expected to shoot up that can enforce the need for new innovations and developments following the COVID-19 pandemic where the scenario for shortage supply can be more certain owing to the sudden boom.

Prominent Vendors

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Rubberex

• Ansell

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global rubber gloves industry is a highly competitive market with more than 250 recognized vendors across the globe. Factors such as comfort, dexterity, safety, comfort, and price play a major role in determining the demand and penetration of gloves in the market. Innovation serves as a key differentiator for brands to capitalize on the competition. Moreover, collaborations and M&A are helping companies to increase their global footprint. Major players in the industry are also consistently expanding their facilities to comply with the growing global demand from industries.

Global Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, end-user, category, form, distribution, geography. Despite losing a share to the nitrile segment, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for over 40% of the total volume in 2020. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, anticipating an incremental growth of over 37 billion units. The favorable rubber production in APAC countries is likely to sustain the market supply for natural rubber gloves. However, price fluctuations in raw materials and the increase in latex allergies are the major challenges that are expected to favor the use of synthetic ones and other alternatives.

The powder-free segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83% in 2020, with North America expecting to observe the estimated sale of 218 billion units by 2026. However, in terms of revenue, the APAC region is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Powder-free gloves are priced higher than powdered ones as they undergo an additional chlorination process to remove starch material. Powder-free are also highly preferred in cleanroom technology. They have also a low probability of allergies, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring the growth of the segment.

Disposable gloves are fundamental in medical and healthcare institutions; however, the toughness and durability of reusable gloves is increasing their application in industrial activities. The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the production of disposable gloves significantly across the world. The rise of industrial activities, investments, FDI, and government initiatives is expected to support the growth of the reusable material segment during the period 2020–2026. A high concentration of healthcare facilities and cleanroom investments in North America and Europe contributed to the growth. The utilization of disposable gloves for enhanced safety and hygiene is growing in the food service industry.

The medical segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to reach over $24 billion by 2026. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, surgical gloves are expected to generate an incremental sale of over 54 billion units during the forecast period. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the surgical segment, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16% in terms of revenue. The rise of medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore has substantially led to the demand for surgical supplies. Furthermore, the aging population, chronic illness, and the expansion of healthcare facilities are other factors that are driving the demand for medical gloves.

Distribution is the most crucial aspect of rubber gloves usage. Their increased application has made them medical to commercial commodities, which are available in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online stores. Drug stores and pharmacies are also significant modes of distribution. They also serve as a significant sales medium alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes. Therefore, attaining relationships with pharmacy chains in Tier I and Tier II cities, where the footfall is high, can lead to subsequent market penetration.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Form

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Category

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-use

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the rubber gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the rubber gloves market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the rubber gloves market share?

3. What is the growth of the Asia Pacific rubber gloves market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the rubber gloves market?

