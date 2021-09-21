Pro Microphone Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth and Report 2020-2027

The pro microphone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2018–2024. Growing convergence of Pro AV and IoT, the emergence of networked audio technology, increased demand from corporate, government, and institutions sectors, growth in music production and recording industry are the factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Pro headphones market during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Audio-Technica

• HARMAN International

• MUSIC Group

• Sennheiser Electronic

• Shure

• Sony

• Yamaha

Key Vendor Analysis

The global pro microphone market is currently highly fragmented with many local and global players in the market. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in pro AV solutions. The present scenario is driving vendors to refine their unique value propositions to increase market presence.

The market is moderately fragmented though the high-end market is concentrated with leading vendors occupying over 40% market share. The competition is intense on the worldwide level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of several international brands. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing a new product portfolio to drive market growth.

Pro Microphone Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, format, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. The wireless microphone segment currently dominates the market. However, the wired segment accounted for a majority share of more than 59% of the market in terms of unit shipment due to their low costs. The increased penetration of digital wireless technology has put a wireless microphone on the growth track worldwide. These devices are widely used worldwide in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios. Several end-users prefer wired types over wireless ones due to the convenience these devices offer. Further, end-users do not have to deal with battery or frequency selection challenges.

The market size for the digital microphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018−2024. The growth in the digital segment is due to the increasing focus on the development of new tech-savvy products. Further, the adoption of digital devices worldwide has significantly increased as they offer improved sound quality and better noise cancelation mechanism.

In 2018, the corporate segment dominated the market in terms of value and unit shipment. The corporates segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing demand for sound reinforcement and video conferencing solutions among corporates. Also, the growing number of offices, geographic expansion of companies, and the integration of IoT in business workflow processes are the major driving forces behind the growth of the segment. The large venues and events segment follow the corporate segment. The increasing number of live performances, the growing number of music concerts and festivals, and the growth in the number of music tours by celebrities are likely to help the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an upsurge in demand for sound reinforcement systems that include pro microphone in educational institutions. The increasing trend of smart campuses is driving the adoption of these devices worldwide. The increased proliferation of wireless technology is also influencing traditional campus-based teaching and learning. Classrooms and campuses are equipped with microphone and speaker to enhance the learning experience. Thus, as the trend of smart campuses continues to move forward, the demand for sound reinforcement equipment will increase. The increase in replacements and upgrades is driving the market growth of the government and military segment. Further, governments worldwide are embracing digitalism, which also drives the demand for sound reinforcement systems. Other segments such as studio and broadcasting, hospitality, retail and distribution, and healthcare are also witnessing the increasing adoption of sound reinforcement equipment globally.

Retail and online are two major distribution channels in the pro microphone market. A majority of the revenue comes from the retail distribution channel such as AV system integrators, pro-AV and electronics stores, and pro AV dealers and distributors. However, the availability of pro microphone in professional headphones and solutions through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores is growing.

Professional microphone manufacturers harness retail stores due to personalized customer services. However, the growth in online sales is set to increase YOY during the forecast period. The primary reason for this is online stores offer a variety of options to choose from than retail stores. Vendors such as HARMAN, Yamaha, Sennheiser, Shure, Audio-Technica, Sony, and MUSIC Group have established retail stores in Europe, North America, and APAC. Further, they have robust websites, which provide sound reinforcement equipment and solutions. The online distribution model for the market is sturdy and is set to witness healthy growth in the next few years.

The study considers the present scenario of the pro microphone market and its dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type (wired and wireless (handheld, clip-on and other)), connectivity types (wired and wireless), end-user (corporate, studio & broadcasting, large venues & events, educational institutions, government & military, hospitality, and others ), format (analog/non-digital and digital), distribution channels (retail and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the pro microphone market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the pro microphone market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the pro microphone market

