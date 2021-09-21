Global Sleeping Pods And Cabins Market 2020: Industry Report, Trends, Share and Forecast till 2027

The global sleeping pods and cabins market is expected to reach over $255 million by 2024. The rise in transfer passengers and layover times is also likely to drive the need for napping facilities at airports. Sleeping pods and cabins are expected to have higher traction during the latter half of the forecast period as airports are currently experimenting with the idea of offering sleeping facilities. Steady growth rates have characterized the aviation market over the last few years. Further, the APAC region is undergoing massive changes, with smart features and processes being set up at airports. Hence, the increase in global passenger traffic is likely to drive the global sleeping pods and cabins market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91557

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• 9 Hours

• GoSleep

• izZzleep

• Metronaps

• Napbox

• Napcabs

• Podtime

• Siesta Box

• Sleepbox

• Snooze at My Space

• Snoozecubes

• ZZZleepandGo

Key Vendors Analysis

The global sleeping pods and cabins market is at a nascent stage with several markets in the experimentation stage worldwide. The growth of the market is expected majorly from airports and pod-based or cabin-based hotels. The competition is currently stiff in the airport segment as many companies are looking to gain the first-mover advantage. With a high level of expansion being planned across regions, the sleeping pods market is expected to attract several investors.

The competition in the pod hotels market is offset by the unique position of the hotel in the industry. Most pod hotels are offering high-quality services at a low price. Unlike the traditional hotel where the prices are high, and the hostels where security, privacy, and service levels are challenges, pod hotels have maintained an image of high-quality, affordable service.

Sleeping Pods and Cabins Market: Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by end-user, service type, and geography. The demand for sleeping pods is mainly high from the hotel segment. The deployment of sleeping cabins and pods is increasing in the hotel industry, especially capsule hotels. In terms of geography, the demand for the pod is high in Asia, while cabins are highly preferred in Europe and North America. The global hotel industry is growing actively with several emerging countries witnessing growth in inbound tourism. Although the US is the largest market for hotels, the growth is hampered by the high cost of rooms and the overall high cost of living. Sleeping pods and cabins services at airports are growing rapidly as many airports are adopting the new age relaxation and boarding facilities. The growth in other sectors, which include hospitals, railways, and utility centers, arenas, and conference centers, is expected to drive the demand for sleeping pods and cabins during the forecast period. Corporate offices usually procure single-use pod with no additional value-added features as they are mainly used to take naps.

European and North American airports are witnessing a high occupancy of sleeping pods. Also, the acceptance of pods as capsule hotels and napping facilities at airports is widely growing in APAC. The demand mainly stems from airports, corporations, and hotels. However, the functionality of pods in hotels completely varies from airports and corporates. The adoption of pod in hotels is high as they save time and efforts. The sleeping pods market is growing at a faster rate than the cabins segment as the deployment of pods is higher than cabins, which require ample space.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91557

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Sleeping cabins have been popular in North America and Western Europe as they are considerably large. Cabins are like micro hotels with little fewer amenities than regular micro hotels. The cabin market is expected to witness high demand in North America, Latin America, and Europe as these regions are seeing an increase in the number of international travelers.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Service Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the sleeping pods market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the sleeping pods market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the sleeping pods and cabins market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the sleeping pods market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the sleeping pods market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the sleeping pods market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the sleeping pods and cabins market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Sexual Wellness Market in East Asia

Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market

Robotic Surgical Devices Market

Spine Implants

Hearing Aids Market

Sexual Wellness Market in Europe

Sexual Lubricant Market

Condom Market

Aortic Stent Graft Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Coronary Stents Market