Global Disposable Innerwear Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global disposable innerwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018–2024. The increasing awareness of environment-friendly disposable innerwear is acting as a major growth driver for the global disposable innerwear market. The use of biodegradable material has brought sustainable changes in the market. Vendors are using 100% cotton materials, which allow air to pass through, thereby increasing comfort. Cotton fibers are extremely elastic, so the fabric easily stretches to fit the wearer. Hence, the increased environmental consciousness and the development of eco-friendly products are key drivers for the global disposable innerwear market. Innovation in the manufacturing of disposable innerwear is another important factor that is affecting the market dynamics. The introduction of infection-free products and the use of innovative fiber material are increasing the demand for premium innerwear. Also, the shift from paper-based to cotton-based material is boosting the popularity and demand for premium disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on developing eco-friendly innerwear products that act as a substitute for normal innerwear. Hence, innovation is increasingly affecting market demand. Also, the disposable innerwear market by maternity care is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the improvement in the childbirth rate and the increase in strategic partnerships between vendors and maternity hospitals. Further, vendors are also considering the development of premium-quality, branded products to capitalize on upcoming demand from luxury maternity hospitals market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91554

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Aarogyaa

• Aromablendz

• Betty Dain Creations

• Break Room Concepts

• Digni, Dhaara Healthcare

• Dispowear Sterite Company

• EZbra Advanced Wound Care Ltd.

• Guangzhou Junqian Nonwoven Co. Ltd.

• Mediblue Health Care Pvt Ltd.

• Om Sai Enterprises

• One Wear

Key Vendor Analysis

The competitive scenario in the global disposable innerwear market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing market dynamics could adversely affect vendors as consumers have a wide range of products to choose from. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to increase their market presence. The market is highly fragmented with several domestic vendors. The market faces the threat of infiltration with low-quality products.

As of now, the global market is dominated by domestic players, including small-scale proprietorship firms. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share. In addition, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new products.

Disposable Innerwear Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, material type, application, and geography. Innerwear caters to the spa, healthcare, maternity, and travel segments. However, the salon and spa segment is the largest end-user of disposable innerwear. This segment uses a variety of underwear such as massage wear and relax wear. While vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships and product branding to meet demands from the hospital and salon and spa segments, targeted marketing, and wise-brand placement can help them to boost underwear demand in the travel segment. Disposable bras are finding major application in the medical sector. North America is expected to retain its dominance in the disposable bras market; however, the APAC region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of gender, the male segment dominates the global disposable innerwear market because of the increased application of innerwear in salon and spa and healthcare centers. The consumption of female disposable innerwear is high in the spa and medical sectors.

The disposable innerwear market is witnessing a rise in demand for cotton-based innerwear. The increase in disposable income in the APAC and MEA regions is a major driver for the increased demand for cotton-based products.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91554

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Disposable innerwear in the health sector are mainly used to manage health and hygiene among patients and prevent Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The market is witnessing the demand for comfortable and infection resistant innerwear. Spa and salons are emerging as a major end-user for disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing a variety of spa disposable products, including briefs, thongs, and bras. The high awareness of health and hygiene is increasing the demand in the maternity sector. Increased urbanization and the increment in the fertility rate are also affecting the consumption of disposable innerwear in the sector.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Gender

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

This research report on the disposable innerwear market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by products (underwear and bra), application (healthcare, salon and spa, maternity, and individual), material (cotton and paper-based), end-user (male and female), distribution (retail and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the disposable innerwear market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the disposable innerwear market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the disposable innerwear market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the disposable innerwear market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the disposable innerwear market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Corporate Wellness Market in the US

IV and Oral Iron Drugs

Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market

Telehealth Market

Sexual Wellness Market

Laboratory Equipment Market

Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Drug-Coated Balloons Market

Single-use Bioprocessing Market

Hand Market