Pro Headphones Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 5% During The Period 2020–2027

The pro headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018–2024. The growing transformation of earphones and headphones from sound isolators to protective hearing devices is one of the key factors aiding the global pro headphones market. Vendors have an incredible opportunity to build and promote professional headphones as a combination of isolation and protection device rather than sound isolation headphones for musicians and artists. The increasing strategic partnership between musicians and audiologists is another major area of opportunity for professional headphones vendors in the market. Musicians and audiologists play a vital role in the development of professional audio equipment market. The pro headphones market often requires the advice of audiologists for health and regulatory adherences. Therefore, the growing collaboration between these players is contributing to the growth of the pro headphones market. The increase in musical events and concerts across the world is expected to boost the market demand for pro audio solutions, including professional headphones during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global pro headphones market is highly competitive for vendors. The market remains mostly concentrated as the leading three key vendors constitute most revenue, with the growing influx of small and medium-sized vendors worldwide. Continuous variations in customer demands worldwide and a consistent need for technological enhancement in product offerings are driving vendors to refine and modify their unique value propositions. The growth of vendors in the market also depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Therefore, vendors must expand their geographical presence while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. A majority of key leading vendors are focused on the European and North American markets. Thus, to capitalize on the increasing demand from the region such as APAC, Latin America, and MEA, these players are increasing geographical presence.

Pro Headphones Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, connectivity, operating principle, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. Advancements in audio technology along with capabilities to cancel unwanted noise, eliminate sound leakage, and control ambient sound have led to the development of over-ear models. The presence of features such as hi-fidelity sound and a high level of noise isolation is creating a buzz for professional headphones in the market. As over-ear professional devices have less impact on the eardrum due to the large cup size, they are considered safe. North America dominates the over-ear pro headphones market.

In-ear models are offering high portability in wearing and are compact and convenient to carry. The segment is expected to grow as this headphone can block the outside noise. The on-ear headphone has witnessed an increase in demand recently due to technological advancements, which have improved their sound quality. The market has seen a surge in the number of vendors that have added new models of on-ear devices to their portfolio. On-ear models are finding an emerging consumer base among audiophiles.

Wired professional headphones dominate the market as professional artists and technicians widely use them due to the high-quality audio transmission. Technological improvements in wired professional devices offer high-fidelity sound at relatively affordable prices. The demand for the wireless professional headphone is expected to grow gradually with the APAC region.

The market share of closed headphone is growing as they offer the user maximum sound isolation, which increases their application in the process of recording tracks in studios, performing alongside other instruments in a studio setup, as well as monitoring reference music. The demand for the open back professional headphone is expected to increase along with the rising music composition and recording market worldwide.

The studio and recording segment constituted the largest of the share of the pro headphones market in 2018. Professional headphones remain crucial in studio and recording applications as they are used for mixing, mastering, referencing, monitoring, and producing music at an optimal sound level. The increase in live events and performances plays a crucial role in the growth of the pro headphones market, especially in-ear professional headphones (IEM) as artists and band members widely use them during live shows. The growing charm of live performances has developed an expanding competitive group, which is pushing the demand for the pro headphones market. The expansion of musical events and rock shows in international borders is further improving the scope of professional headphones. Strategies partnerships with trending performers can pave a way for the growth of professional headphone manufacturers.

Retail and online are two major distribution channels in the pro headphones market. A majority of the revenue comes from the retail distribution channel such as AV system integrators, pro-AV and electronics stores, and pro AV dealers and distributors. However, the availability of pro headphones through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores is growing.

The study considers the present scenario of the market and its dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the pro headphones market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the pro headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the pro headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the pro headphones market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the pro headphones market

