Global Hair Wigs And Extension Market Industry Report, Trend and Forecast 2020-2027

The global hair wigs and extension market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018–2024. The urge to improve the physical appearance is another major factor driving the hair wigs and extensions market worldwide. The rise in income levels has pushed people to increase spend on personal grooming and beauty products, which, in turn, is boosting the end-user confidence to invest in personal grooming, including hairs wigs and extensions. The hair care segment accounted for 18% of the total revenue of the global beauty market in 2017 and was the second-largest segment after skincare.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91550

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors in Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market

• Evergreen Product Group

• Godrej

• Great Lengths

Key Vendor Analysis

The customer demand has steered the global hair wigs and extensions market. Manufacturers have been introducing new products according to the prevailing fashion trends. However, this has not been able to increase the demand for wigs and hair extensions among customers over time. The market demand is primarily driven by new trends showcased by celebrities on social media.

India is the largest supplier of human hair, and the business is highly concentrated on the supply side. As of now, the global hair wigs and extensions market is dominated by domestic players, including small-scale proprietorship firms. Several local players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in APAC and Latin America, which are the fast-developing economies. Besides, improving global economic conditions are likely to fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new products. An intensely competitive environment is expected to emerge during the forecast period because of the immensely growing popularity of hair wigs and extensions across the globe, thereby driving the demand for global hair wigs and extensions market.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by Type, Material, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography. The global hair extensions market is expected to reach over $5 billion by 2024. The increasing acceptance of hair extensions among global celebrities and actors is a key driver for the growth of the segment. In terms of revenue, hair wigs have found the highest adoption in the entertainment and fashion industry. The growth in traction alopecia, especially in the African-originated population, is a major factor driving the wigs market.

The price of hair wigs and extensions made from synthetic hair is less than human hair, hence increases the affordability among consumers. China is the leading manufacturer of human hairs wigs and extensions. The human hair wigs and extensions market is expected to grow due to the decrease in the cost of human hair. However, this is also beneficial for manufacturers as they can source human hair at better prices.

Hair wigs and extensions are mainly sold through online channels and retail distribution channels. The products are also available to end-users through online shopping websites as well as online direct-to-consumer stores. There is an emerging trend of promoting wigs and hair extensions on social media platforms. These platforms have also integrated shopping capabilities, which allow several influencers and hairstylists to sell wigs and extensions online. Vendors in countries such as the US and the UK primarily sell their products in dedicated and beauty stores, hypermarkets, and online general marketplace platforms. The sale of hair wigs and extensions through retail stores, hypermarkets, and fashion stores has always been the norm across the globe. Although the trend of selling online has been increasing in recent years, a significant share of hair wigs and extensions distribution takes place through specialty stores, hair salon and beauty stores, and hair clinics.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91550

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The entertainment and fashion industry has become crucial for hair wigs and extensions products both in terms of revenue and adoption. Production and fashion houses require to stock several wigs for actors and models as they are performing different roles and characters. In regions such as Africa, Latin America, and several emerging countries, hair wigs account for a larger share than hair extensions. The rise in hair ailments among people is aiding the market to grow at a steady pace. The number of people suffering from hair loss at some level is increasing. With the growing number of people with hair loss and baldness, many people are choosing surgical or non-surgical options to regain hair.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope and Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions and Caveats

5.1 Key caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the global hair wigs and extension market and dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the hair wigs and extensions market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the hair wigs and extension market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the hair wigs and extensions market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the hair wigs and extensions market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the hair wigs and extensions market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

South and Central America: Facial Skin Care Products Market

South Korea: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Japan: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Hong Kong: Facial Skin Care Products Market

China: Facial Skin Care Products Market

United States of America: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Mexico: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Canada: Facial Skin Care Products Market

North America: Facial Skin Care Products Market

United Arab Emirates: Facial Skin Care Products Market