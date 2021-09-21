Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

The Europe electronic shelf label market (ESL market) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 25%during 2020–2024. The emergence of omnichannel and retail reality, the rise of dynamic pricing, increased retail automation, and the use of green technology in business operations are some of the prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Europe electronic shelf label market.

Major Vendors in the Europe ESL Market

• Altierre Corp.

• DIGI

• Displaydata Ltd.

• Pricer

• SES-imagotag

Key Vendor Analysis

In the Europe electronic shelf label market, vendors are competing in terms of price, replacement, and integrated services, portfolio depth, and brand reach. Although the market has a presence of diversified global and regional vendors, global players are likely to increase their footprint in the market. Regional vendors are expected to find it increasingly difficult to compete with a global player, especially in terms of technology, dynamic product offerings, and enhancing their customer base. The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Europe ESL market has been witnessing several joint ventures and acquisitions by leading players such as Pricer, SES-Imagotag, Displaydata, DIGI, and Altiere Corp. in order to gain presence in new regions and extend their portfolio.

Europe ESL Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by displays, technology, end-user, and geography. As the adoption of EPD has gained prominence, it is expected to grow faster than other major display technology in the Europe ESL market during the forecast period. The low power consumption, high visibility, and the paper-like display are the factors that are driving the growth of the EPD displays market among ESL manufacturers. The installation of OLED is expected to rise in premium and luxury brand outlets. The sale of OLED is likely to witness the demand from duty-free stores at airports and luxury mono-brand outlets. The customer-facing ESL segment is growing. As the retail market is witnessing an increase in the labor cost, retailers are switching to centralized labeling systems, which are boosting the electronic shelf label market globally.

The adoption of ESLs is currently driven by hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. These stores are looking for better technology to leverage evolving consumer preferences and tackle the growing threat from the e-commerce sector. The high average SKUs and the wide distribution of stores make the introduction of ESLs favorable. These stores help to achieve ROIs in a shorter span than other formats, thereby contributing significantly in the growth of the Europe electronic shelf label market. Carrefour, SPAR, Kaufland, E.Leclerc, Intermarché, and Metro have adopted ESLs with a focus on the European market and Tesco in the UK market. The ability of ESLs to provide detailed information about the product is fostering their demand in departmental stores. Further, the adoption of ESLs in convenience stores is high due to their distributed nature and the need for centralized control centers.

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe ESL market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe electronic shelf label market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the Europe electronic shelf label market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Europe ESL market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Europe ESL market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe ESL market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Europe electronic shelf label market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

