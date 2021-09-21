Board Games Market 2020, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2027

The board games market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018−2024. Board games are considered as one of the best ways to leave aside electronic gadgets and devices, which are otherwise keeping modern-day families busy, and get them together over an interesting game. Despite rapid technological advancements, several families consider connecting and bonding over a board game. Hence, more people prefer to shun digital activities and opt for a better and meaningful experience. Therefore, the need to engage with family and near and dear ones is expected to drive the demand for board games. The rising popularity of board game conventions is boosting the board games market. Board game conventions are the new area for vendors catering to the global board games market. There are several board game conventions organized across the world with a wide range of participation (from both active players and game publishers). Another factor driving the global board games market is the rise in the number of board game cafes across the world. With a rise in the board game café culture, people are witnessing many game shops and cafes offering snacks and drinks in various gaming events. With the advent of such cafes, people tend to find their board game solace quite comprehensively.

Key Vendors

• Asmodée Éditions

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger

Key Vendors Analysis

The board games market is slowly becoming a fragmented one, with Hasbro and Mattel enjoying a more substantial chunk of the overall share with several independent vendors barging in. The competition has intensified with several independent vendors emerging in recent years. North America, APAC, and Europe are the key markets for vendors. However, the markets in Latin America and MEA are expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Since the creation of board games does not require any molding or tooling, the overall production cost remains low, making the entry barrier low. Hence, the low-entry barrier is a key factor driving the rise of independent vendors, thereby affecting the market dynamics. Small vendors tend to offer board games at low prices, pushing established vendors to slash their retail prices.

Board Games Market: Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, theme, distribution, and geography. While puzzles dominate the board games market globally, collectible games are more prevalent in North America than Europe and APAC. Card and dice games are expected to increase their market share during the forecast period due to the growing shift of these games toward digital formats along with higher accessibility to playing video games in the same format across regions. The market has been witnessing a spurt in demand for several tabletop board games. While pre-schools kids are more interested in chance-based tabletop games, strategy-based tabletop games are seeing higher demand among grade-schoolers, teenagers, and adults. The need to increase problem-solving attitude and critical thinking ability among gamers is the major driver for the development of strategic tabletop board games. The collectible card games are growing at a steady rate in the market despite their decreasing popularity.

The educational board games segment is expected to witness an incremental growth of over $4 billion by 2024. Further, vendors are increasingly focusing on developing board games that have the learning quotient. The high popularity of strategy and war games is a major factor for the high share in the global market. The relevance of indulging is extremely high in strategy & war games, and in countries such as South Korea, Germany, Japan, and China, they are highly appreciated.

Board games are sold online as well as retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players. The availability of variety and instant price comparison is the major reason for the rapid spurt in online sales. The sale through retail stores has always remained high.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the board games market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the board games market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the board games market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the board games market.

