Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2027: Industry Analysis, Growth, Forecast till 2027

The casino gaming equipment market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 6% during 2018–2024. The growing demand for mass-market gaming equipment, the increasing number of live casinos, the high adoption of AR and VR in gambling, and increasing innovations in slot machines are some of the upcoming trends and opportunities that are contributing in the growth of casino gaming equipment market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91512

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Ainsworth

• Aristocrat

• Everi

• IGT

• Incredible Technologies

• Konami Holdings

• PlayAGS

• Scientific Games

Key Vendor Analysis

The global casino gaming equipment market is highly concentrated with the presence of many local and international players in the market. The competition among these key players is intense especially in the US, Macau, and European countries. Further, the gaming equipment market is showing tremendous growth owing to positive government regulations in many countries. The competition will be based on offerings, premises, slot machine types, and gaming type. Vendors are adopting new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by demand, products, class type, lottery machines, and geography. Casino gaming equipment vendors majorly earn revenue from the sale of casino gaming equipment via two sources–new or expansionary demand and replacement demand. The new/expansionary segment grew at an impressive CAGR in 2018, while the replacement segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. In 2018, the replacement sales registered the highest revenue in North America, followed by APAC. The introduction of upgrades and innovations and the substitution of old legacy systems with innovative solutions with advanced features are majorly driving the replacement segment.

Casino slot machines were the largest revenue generating segment of the casino gaming equipment market in 2018. Slot machines have evolved considerably, and the segment is witnessing increasing automation. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Also, the APAC region is likely to remain another significant revenue contributor to the market by 2024.

The US and Canada are well-established markets for lottery systems, and they contribute a high revenue toward the gambling market.

Lottery inside casinos and outside casinos are the two major lottery machines in the casino gaming equipment market. The inside casino lottery machines segment captured around three-fourths of the market, with North America dominating the market both in revenue and unit shipment in 2018. However, the segment is expected to decrease its influence due to the penetration of video lottery terminals (VLTs) in casinos.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The research report on the casino gaming equipment market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on market segmentation by demand type (new/expansionary and replacement), products (slot machine, gaming tablets, VLTs, video poker machines, gaming chips, and others), class type (class II machines, class III, and others), lottery machines (installed inside casinos and installed outside casinos), and geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the casino gaming equipment market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the casino gaming equipment market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the casino gaming equipment market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the casino gaming equipment market.

