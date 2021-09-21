Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Report 2020-2027

The Europe robotic lawn mower market by revenue is expected to reach over $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approx.13% during the period 2018–2024. A favorable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries are driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market. The small-sized robotic lawn mower segment will dominate the robotic lawn mower market in Europe. However, the medium-sized segment is growing slowly. Also, the residential user segment will lead the European market both in terms of revenue and shipment. The sale of lawn mowers by the online medium is expected to gain increasing prominence during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an inclination toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. Vendors are increasingly trying hard to make robotic lawn mowers user-friendly and smart.

Leading Vendors

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• ZCS

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe robotic lawn mower market is moderately fragmented. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing their product portfolio. Key market players compete in terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions, which are expected to make profitable results in the Europe robotic lawn mower during the forecast period.

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by lawn size, end-user, technology, distribution, and country. Small-sized mowers are dominating the Europe robotic lawn mower market as they easily fit into small lawns and yards of the European households. Several new entrants are launching their products in this segment given their high market potential and lucrativeness. The growth of middle-sized automatic lawn mower is slow across the region; however, it is expected to witness growth in the professional landscaping services segment during the forecast period. Husqvarna, STIGA, ZCS (Ambrogio), Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), and Robomow (MTD Products) are a few known vendors catering to the middle-sized segment. The demand for large-sized lawn mowers is rapidly increasing in the European market.

The residential segment dominated the market both in terms of revenue and unit shipment in 2018. Also, several European countries have come out of the Eurozone debt crisis recently, therefore, the pent-up demand for replacement of old lawn mowers is fueling market growth. The increased user participation in sports activities and the rise in government spending have led to the rapid expansion of golf courses across Europe. This has significantly affected the demand for robotic mowers.

The demand for professional landscaping services is highly prevalent across Europe. The UK and Germany in Europe are largely witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services.

Non-smart robotic lawn mowers captured the largest segment of the Europe lawn mowers market in 2018. However, smart robotic mowers are overtaking the market rapidly. They are witnessing an increase in the market proliferation in Europe. These include smart navigation systems, which are controlled via smartphones.

The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. Retail and online are the two major distribution channels in the Europe robotic lawn mower market. The retail segment is a major revenue contributor. With the market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services. Further, the Europe robotic lawn mower market is witnessing an increase in online sales. Several offline distributors are entering the online space by adopting e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems. The growth in online sales is set to increase by over 15% YOY during the forecast period. Amazon.com, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the prominent online retailers in Europe.

This market research report on Europe robotic lawn mower market offers analysis on market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by (small, medium, and large-sized), end-users (residential users, professional landscaping services providers, and golf courses and others), technology (smart robotic mowers and non-smart robotic mowers), distribution (retail and online stores), and by country (Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and UK).

Key Market Insights

• The analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Europe robotic lawn mower market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe robotic lawn mower market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market

