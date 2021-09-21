Embolotherapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global embolotherapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global embolotherapy market to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on embolotherapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on embolotherapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global embolotherapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global embolotherapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures

• Growing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, strokes, liver cancer, and uterine fibroids

• Increasing research and development investments in healthcare sector

2) Restraints

• Stringent regulations for product commercialization

3) Opportunities

• Technological development in the healthcare sector

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global embolotherapy market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, and end-user.

The Global Embolotherapy Market by Product

• Embolic Agents

o Embolic Coils

o Liquid Embolic Agents

o Embolic Plug Systems

o Microspheres

o Detachable Balloons

• Support Devices

o Microatheters

o Guidewires

The Global Embolotherapy Market by Disease

• Oncology

• Peripheral Vascular

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Other Diseases

The Global Embolotherapy Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Academia

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Balt Extrusion SAS

• Medtronic plc

• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

• Penumbra, Inc.

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Kaneka Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories S.A.

• Acandis GmbH & Co KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the embolotherapy market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the embolotherapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global embolotherapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

