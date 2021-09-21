Global Intelligent Hearing Protection And Protective Communication Devices Market Size, Share, Industry, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market is driven by the surge in the number of manufacturing units and industries. The boom of commercial construction and stringent regulatory in developed and emerging economies will fuel the growth of the market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market.

Leading Vendors in Intelligent Hearing Protection and Protective Communication Devices Market:

• 3M

• Honeywell

• Phonak Communications

Key Vendor Analysis

The intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market is diverse in structure with different competition levels across regions. The growing number of manufacturing units, which is increasing the market demand and the growing presence of several players are driving the competition in the global market. The presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers is expected to develop lucrative opportunities in the market. Leading vendors compete on price, innovativeness, and product differentiation to sustain the competition in the market. The higher adoption of radio and Bluetooth-based hearing protection devices will increase the profitability of vendors in the Intelligent Hearing Protection And Protective Communication Devices Market.

Intelligent Hearing Protection and Protective Communication Devices Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, protection type, features, end-user, and geography. Earplugs and earmuffs are two major product segments in the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market. The earplug segment has dominated the protective devices market due to low price, compactness, and convenience. The segment is growing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The demand for earplug-based intelligent protection devices is expected to increase from end-user industries such as defense and law enforcement.

The intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market offers two types of protection – active and passive. Passive hearing protection and communication devices are popular as they provide uniform attenuation, irrespective of noise levels. These devices cater primarily to the manufacturing and construction industry. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The passive hearing protection and protective communication devices segment constitutes for over 55% of the market by revenue.

The global market by features is segmented into hearing protection and protective communication segments. The hearing protection segment is growing rapidly and has captured more than half of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market. These devices offer situational awareness to the wearer by amplifying ambient noise. The active hearing protection segment accounted for a share of 29% of the global market in 2018. However, hearing protection products have a low penetration rate in developing countries as they lack stringent worker safety regulations that promote the use of personal protective equipment.

Defense, manufacturing, construction, aviation, and other sectors are the primary end-users of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market. These sectors have emerged as the key end-users of electronic hearing protection devices. Defense and law enforcement agencies are the largest user segment, which provides the protection from NHIL and the impulse of loud noise such as artillery fire, machine guns, tank shell blast, and the explosion of grenades. Honeywell has deployed over 45,000 units of QUITEPRO intelligent hearing and communication systems in the US alone. Increasing defense spending by governments in developing countries such as APAC is contributing to the growth of intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market.

The report considers the present scenario of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights Include

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market for the forecast period 2019−2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the intelligent hearing protection and protective communication devices market

