Europe Rainscreen Cladding Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities By Top Companies 2021.

Rainscreen Cladding market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 5,722.96 million by 2027 from USD 3,190.50 million in 2019.

Rainscreen cladding is a method to offer over-cladding or cladding a building so that they can protect the building fabric, building interior, exterior and structure from unstable weather. The system helps in making a complete ‘flat’ surface and they are highly used for different new build projects where the system can give excellent performance for the longer period of time and provides good infrastructure to the building façadeIncrease in refurbishment projects for large multi-story buildings and multifamily construction is driving the growth of market. Growing demand of green buildings to boost rainscreen cladding will also drive the market. Customized rainscreen cladding are gaining more traction and have limited supply which would further create new opportunities that will impact this rainscreen cladding market growth in the forecast period to 2027. For instance, with the introduction of rainscreen cladding in most of the buildings of Spain, the electricity expenses of the buildings have reduced by 30% in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp, NVELOPE, CENTRIA, FunderMax, Middle East Insulation LLC., Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Kingspan Group, TERREAL, CAREA Group, MERSON GROUP, Avenere Cladding LLC., HunterDouglas, Architectural Panel Solutions Limited, Bailey, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Tata Steel and DuPont

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high pressure laminates, terracotta, ceramic and others. Composite material had accounted for the maximum share as in U.K. 1500 British companies are involved in producing composite materials which clearly shows that the demand of composite materials is increasing very rapidly and the companies have the focus to meet these growing demand. For instance, the usage of composite materials in Germany rainscreen cladding market is expected to reach around USD 140 to150 million by 2020.

On the basis of system, the market is segmented into vented systems, drained and vented systems and pressure equalised (moderated) systems. The vented systems accounted for the largest market share as they are widely preferred on commercial and residential buildings, across the region. . For instance, in France the vented system itself has a market share of about 40-55% in the rainscreen cladding market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Commercial segment is dominating the market because in Europe the commercial buildings are very large in numbers. For instance, in Germany the construction sector has seen a growth of about 12-20% particularly in the commercial sector, thus creating a need for rainscreen cladding in future.

1. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Market Overview.

2. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Market Competition by Manufacturers.

3. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Production Market Share by Regions.

4. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Industry Supply chain Analysis.

5. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Company Profiles, Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type.

6. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis by Applications.

7. Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers.

8. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Import, Export, Consumption, and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Europe Rainscreen Cladding Market Forecast & Market Dynamics.

10. Tables and figures.

11. Research Findings and Conclusion.

