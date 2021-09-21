Rainscreen Cladding Market Report 2021-2028 Details About Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

The rainscreen cladding market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rainscreen cladding denotes to an attachment of the outer skin with a ventilated cavity offered to a new or existing building infrastructure. The rainscreen cladding protects the exterior wall of a building from rainwater and avoids it from penetrating in the interiors of the buildings.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the rainscreen cladding market in the forecast period are the increase in the population and swift urbanization translating to a large number of new construction projects, the upsurge in the non-residential construction activities and the high durability of rainscreen cladding systems. On the other hand, the increase in the high raw material and installation prices are few of the other factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the rainscreen cladding market in the timeline period.

Top Leading Players

Danpal, Sotech Optima Company, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp, NVELOPE, CENTRIA, FunderMax, Middle East Insulation LLC., Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Kingspan Group, TERREAL SAS, CAREA, MERSON GROUP, Avenere Cladding LLC., HunterDouglas, Architectural Panel Solutions Limited., Bailey UK, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Tata Steel, DuPont, among other domestic and global players

Rainscreen Cladding Market Split By Segments:

On the basis of raw material, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high pressure laminates, terracotta, ceramic and others.

On the basis of system, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented into vented systems, drained and vented systems and pressure equalised (moderated) systems.

On the basis of applications, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial.

