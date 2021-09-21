U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market | Analysis on Key Players, Factors Affecting Market Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast

The U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market by assessing the growth trends, products, applications, end-user segment, historical data, and information obtained through interviews of industry experts. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis. U.S. Psychedelic Drugs market the statistical and numerical data of an outstanding U.S. Psychedelic Drugs report is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The areas covered in the market report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market report also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs industry. A detailed analysis of primary and secondary research techniques has been studied in order to investigate desired data effectively.

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

Top Companies Of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Segment Analysis:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural), Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs)

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others), Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin)

By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others)

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs market research report looks over the market with respect to market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, brand position and comparative pricing between major players.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis:

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute.org, Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC among other players in the U.S. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dominates the psychedelic drugs market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin. For this reason, the synthetic segment dominates the market and will also grow at a higher rate over the forecasted period.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market trends and growth analysis?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview that the market may face?

How are the key factors driving the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market?

What are the latest industry developments for the market size?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs market?

What will the market size and the challenges to market growth in 2028?

Who are the key vendors in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market?

