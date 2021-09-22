Anti-Adhesion Products Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Research Report 2028

Augmented awareness regarding medical applications of adhesion coupled with rise in disorders such as cardiovascular, orthopedic and other target diseases which can be treated only through surgical methods, aging population, rising cases of abdominal surgery are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Size – USD 594.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.10%, Market Trends – soaring number of surgeries worldwide, Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anti-adhesion products market was valued at USD 594.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,033.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.10%. Adhesions are bands of sticky tissues that adhere to the surfaces of internal organs and tissues together, creating an obstruction in the area of its formation. Adhesions can result into severe medical conditions such as small bowel obstruction, frequent pain, infertility and motion restriction. Surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, meticulous hemostasis, and inflammatory drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids, and calcium channel blockers are also prescribed. However, anti-adhesion products called adhesion barriers are suggested as the most effective way of reducing adhesions. The anti-adhesion products are used to treat these adhesions as they cannot be handled by any drug therapy. The increasing incidence of associated surgeries such as gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, abdominal surgery, and other surgeries, leading to this process, post surgeries would me majorly driving the market for surgical anti-adhesion products.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Stryker corporation, Artherex, Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Nordson Medical, Lemke vision, GPC Medical, Karl Storz, Conmed

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Anti-Adhesion Products market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Anti-Adhesion Products market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Anti-Adhesion Products market.

Anti-Adhesion Products Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Synthetic Adhesion

Polyethylene Glycol

Hyaluronic Acid

Regenerated Cellulose

Natural Adhesion Barriers

Collagen & Protein

Fibrin

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Cardiovascular surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Gynecological surgery

General/ abdominal Surgery

Neurological surgery

Urological Surgery

Other surgeries

Formulation Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Gels

Films

Liquid

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



