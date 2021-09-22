Europe Fast-Casual Dining Market: Industry Report, Growth, Price, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The Europe fast-casual dining market is likely to reach revenues of around $17 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during 2018–2024. The Europe fast-casual dining market is expected to be driven by factors such as change in dining patterns, flexibility of fast casual, cultural influences, and evolution of digital technology.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Leading Vendors

• JAB Holdings

• Nando’s

• Pizza Hut

• The Restaurant Group

Key Vendor Analysis

The fast-casual dining market in Europe has moderate concentration of leading players. It is dominated by both regional chains and small single-location establishments. The fast-casual dining market is focusing on quality, brand value, customer services, and consistency. Vendors are introducing new concepts to gain customers such as offering fast-casual dining on rooftops, introducing make-your-own dishes, creating innovative kitchens among others. The combination of such new concepts and technological advancements is expected to drive the fast-casual dining market in Europe.

Europe Fast-casual Dining Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by daypart, channel, format, and geography. The Europe fast-casual dining market by dayparts can be segmented into lunch, dinner, breakfast, and snacks. The lunch segment grew gradually and was valued at around $5 billion in 2018. Increased lunch outings by office goers have significantly contributed to the segment growth. Most casual restaurants are trying to leverage upon healthy food, combo options, and competitive pricing. Vendors are slowly including beverages as part of the portfolios from signature hot beverages to alcohol.

The diner segment is the second most developing sub-segment of the Europe fast-casual dining market. It is witnessing high popularity among customers, especially the family segment and serves high-quality food under the quick service model.

The Europe fast-casual dining market by channels can be segmented into on-premises and off-premises. The on-premise casual dining segment is developing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Increased outings and the rise in disposable income have given momentum to the on-premise casual dining segment. Further, to make fast-casual restaurants more millennial-friendly and increase dwell time, vendors are adding elements that are likely to fuel conversation, spread fun and frolic, and increase community interactions.

The Europe fast-casual dining market by format can be segmented into independents and chains. Independent units dominated the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. High responsiveness toward customer needs and the element of freshness and surprise are the key factors for market growth. The independent segment has further been fast-tracked as a lot of internationally-recognized professional chefs have been attracted to the market. For instance, Paul Bocuse’s Ouest Express, Ferran Adria’s Fastfood, and Marcus Samuelsson’s Street Food in Western Europe are offering high-quality food and quick service together. These chef-driven concepts have rendered a level of creativity to independent fast casuals, thereby propelling the Europe fast-casual dining market.

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe fast-casual dining market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the Europe fast-casual dining market.

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Europe fast-casual dining market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Europe fast-casual dining market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook Europe fast-casual dining market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Europe fast-casual dining market

