Global Commercial Deep Fryer Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Growth, and Forecast till 2027

The global commercial deep fryer market is expected to reach $583 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The global commercial lawn deep fryer market is driven by the increasing number of food outlets and QSRs. The commercial deep fryer market is undergoing several technological modulations. Major players are launching fryers with innovative features such as built-in filtration systems, AutoFry, and low oil usage. Vendors are joining hands with other industry players to develop efficient deep fryers. Hence, the commercial deep fryer market is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand from expanding food service industries in emerging markets of APAC, MEA, and Latin America and increasing M&A activities among leading vendors during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91454

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Leading Vendors in Commercial Deep Fryer Market are:

• Electrolux

• Middleby Corp.

• ITW

• Welbilt

• Standex International

Key Vendor Analysis

The global commercial deep fryer market is witnessing leading vendors working toward introducing new-age deep fryers, which are beneficial for small-scale as well as large-scale businesses. Booming QSR, food trucks and other food joints are increasing the sale of commercial deep fryers, especially in APAC and MEA. Key players are focusing on adopting new technologies to sustain competition in the global market.

Commercial Deep Fryer Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, category, configuration, end-user, and geography. Tube fryers, open pot fryers, and flat bottom fryers are the three major variants in the commercial deep fryer market. The tube fryer segment has captured the most substantial portion of the commercial fryer market, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Tube fryers are generally used for heavy-duty usage and are mostly used in North America, followed by MEA and Latin America as they are expected to disrupt the dominance of western brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, and Subway.

The commercial deep fryers market by category is segmented into gas, electric, and pressure fryers. Gas operated deep fryers account for the largest segment due to the high demand from food giants such as KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s. Further, the rising number of QSR chains in emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of commercial gas fryers during the forecast period.

The commercial deep fryer market by configuration is divided into floor standing, built-in, and countertop. The floor standing commercial deep fryers segment dominated the deep fryer market as they are used across food service establishments. They are equipped with advanced technologies, including accelerated temperature recovery, automatic cooking functions, and advanced filtration systems. These advanced features are improving the efficiency of these fryers, thereby boosting the growth commercial deep fryer market.

QSRs (Quick Service Restaurant), main dining, retail, and others are major end-users of the commercial deep fryer market. The QSR segment accounts for the largest share, especially in North America. QSRs prepare cooked food in bulk and need to be served quickly. Hence, deep fryers help to fasten the frying process.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Category

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Configuration

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the global commercial deep fryers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the commercial deep fryer market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91454

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Report Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the commercial deep fryer market for the forecast period 2019−2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the commercial deep fryer market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the commercial deep fryer market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the commercial deep fryer market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Lebanon: Eye Makeup Market

Kuwait: Eye Makeup Market

Jordan: Eye Makeup Market

Israel: Eye Makeup Market

Iraq: Eye Makeup Market

Iran: Eye Makeup Market

Bahrain: Eye Makeup Market

Middle East: Eye Makeup Market

United Kingdom: Eye Makeup Market

Turkey: Eye Makeup Market