Sexual Wellness Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Inudstry Trends, Price and Report 2020-2024

The global sexual wellness market is expected to reach values of around $39 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2019−2024. The introduction of innovative products such as flavored condoms, warming jelly, and organic oil-based lubricants is developing new business opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global sexual wellness market. The availability of several pleasure-enhancing products and increased marketing and visibility of these products online will propel the sale and revenues in the market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The major vendors in the global market are Lifestyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products

The global sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international players. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The leading companies are focusing on offering sexual lubricants with high functionality and designs to sustain the competition in the global market. The infiltration with low-quality products will encourage the vendors to diversify their product portfolio and launch innovative products in the global sexual wellness market.

The growing demand in US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany is driving the global sexual wellness market. The growing awareness about sexual wellness products along with the decrease in the stigma attached to the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.

Sexual Wellness Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, and geography.

The global sexual wellness market by product is segmented into sex toys (vibrators, rubber penises, cock rings, anal beads, rubber vaginas, blindfolds/feathers, harness & strap-on-penises, & bondage gear), condoms (male & female), exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants (water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, & hybrid), and others. Sex toys segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. The high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market. Some of the most prominent sex toys include vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, Realdolls, sexual games, and bondage gears in the global sexual wellness market. The growing interest is encouraging manufacturers and companies to offer bundled products and “starter kits” for inquisitive customers in the market. The worldwide success of erotic novel and movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” and TV series “Masters of Sex” is fueling the demand for these products in the global market. The bi-annual Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo (ANME) have helped to connect manufacturers and retailers. These expos are witnessing the launch of innovative sex toys and technology by established vendors such as Lovehoney and new entrants such as OhMiBod every year. The increasing awareness and acceptance among mainstream consumers will boost sales in the global sexual wellness market.

The distribution channel segment in the global sexual wellness market is divided into retail (specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, & grocery stores)and online. The online stores are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the most significant players in the online segment in the global market. The leading vendors are promoting the concept of safe and fun sex and use of sexual lubricants through social media channels and attract new consumers in the global sexual wellness market. The discounted prices and a large variety of products are attracting a large number of consumers online. Online offers also include product bundles at low rates and enable the access of potential consumers to consumer reviews that are lacking in brick-and-mortar distribution formats. Such advantages of this medium are fueling the growth of this segment in the global sexual wellness market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Sex Toys

o Vibrators

o Rubber Penises

o Cock Rings

o Anal Beads

o Rubber Vaginas

o Blindfolds/Feathers

o Harness & Strap-On-Penises

o Bondage Gear

• Condoms

o Male

o Female

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

o Water-Based

o Silicone-Based

o Oil-Based

o Hybrid

• Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

o Specialty Stores

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Drug Stores

o Grocery Stores

• Online

The global sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing & forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product types (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global sexual wellness market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global sexual wellness market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global sexual wellness market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

