Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market in US Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2020-2024

The US point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to generate revenues of around $11 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2024. The emergence of wearable medical devices, lab-on-a-chip technology, and growing usage of smartphones is driving the demand for point-of-care devices in the US market. The growing availability of rapid tests for diagnosing infectious diseases like HIV, TB or malaria, that enable physicians and patients to visualize the results from a smartphone and take appropriate clinical decisions will transform the market over the next few years.The US point-of-care diagnostics market is driven by the latest innovations in diagnostics industry is to provide an expedited diagnosis for quick clinical decision making to support treatment regimens. The growing need to deliver quantitative lab-quality results and transfer to an information system, or a healthcare professional, or store as an electronic medical record for future analysis and interpretation will drive the demand for new technologies in the US point-of-care diagnostics market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the US point-of-care diagnostics market by product, technology, usage type, and end-users.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91404

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Prominent Vendors include Abaxis, ACON Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Arbor Vita, bioMérieux, EKF Diagnostics USA, Exact Sciences, Instrumentation Laboratory, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Meridian Bioscience, Sekisui Diagnostics, Sinocare

The US point-of-care diagnostics market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several international and regional players operating in the region. The vendors are offering a diverse range of analyzers and kits to attract the maximum number of consumers in the US market. Strategical partnerships and consolidation will positively impact the development of the competitive landscape in the US. Effective strategies such as the expansion of product offerings, accessing new technology, and increasing market share will help companies survive the intense competition in the US point-of-care diagnostics market.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market in US – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, technology, usage type, and end-users.The US point-of-care diagnostics market by product is segmented into POC analyzers and consumables. Consumables segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The increasing use of various rapid tests across emergency care, physician offices, ambulatory settings, nursing homes, and by individuals for diagnosing various diseases is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market. The POC analyzers market is growing at a higher growth rate than clinical laboratory analyzers market as end-users are preferring analyzers which deliver immediate results with less turnaround time.Diagnostic tests with POC analyzers have the capability to deliver results in hours and to make quick decision making for treating a disease. Therefore, increase in target population with various diseases is encouraging many end-users to procure compact and advanced POC analyzers for performing various diagnostic tests.

The application segment in the US point-of-care diagnostics market is classified into blood glucose testing, cardiovascular and metabolic testing, infectious disease testing, blood coagulation testing, hematology testing, cancer testing, drugs of abuse testing, and pregnancy and fertility/ovulation testing. Infectious disease testing is the fastest growing technology segment in the US market, at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The launch of POC diagnostics and rapid test kits providing accurate and quick diagnostics is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market.The growing prevalence of diabetes in the US and increasing demand for self-monitoring of blood glucose are the major factors contributing to this segment’s growth. Around 10% of people have some form of diabetes in the country.The US point-of-care diagnostics market by end-user is categorized into professional healthcare settings, home care, and others. The professional healthcare segment occupied more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of point-of-care diagnostics technology for detecting of acute and chronic diseases is fueling the growth of this segment in the US market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91404

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The increasing use of self-monitoring devices and test kits as an early symptom management tool and to manage high-risk chronically ill patients will drive the growth of the home care segment in the US market.The usage segment in the US point-of-care diagnostics market is divided into professional POC diagnostics and at-home POC diagnostics. At-home POC diagnostic is the fastest growing segment in the US market, at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The cost-effective and quick results of this procedure are augmenting the growth of this segment in the US market.The increasing launch of many innovative and compact POC analyzers and the rapid test will contribute to the growing revenues in the US point-of-care diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• POC Analyzers

• Consumables

Market Segmentation by Application

• Blood Glucose Testing

• Cardiovascular and Metabolic Testing

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Blood Coagulation Testing

• Hematology Testing

• Cancer Testing

• Drugs of Abuse Testing

• Pregnancy and Fertility/Ovulation Testing

Market Segmentation by Usage

• Professional POC Diagnostics

• At-Home POC Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Professional Healthcare Settings

• Home Care

• Others

The growing requirement for the early and accurate diagnosis of a specific ailment that results in effective treatment will lead to the demand in the US POC diagnostic market. With POC testing immediate decision making in cases of sepsis or stroke, quick,and precise confirmation of clinical findings is becoming easier in the market. xPOCT is known as a simultaneous on-site measurement of different analytes from a single sample, and it is gaining immense popularity in the USPOC diagnostic market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application Types

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Usage

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user Types

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91404

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of US point-of-care diagnostics market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US point-of-care diagnostics market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US point-of-care diagnostics market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Hand Market

Corporate Wellness Market

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market in US

Tooth Replacement Market

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Market

IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

Telehealth Market in the US

Contact Lenses Market

Chile: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Brazil: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Bolivia: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Belize: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Argentina: Facial Skin Care Products Market