Drug-Coated Balloons Market Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities, Demand Forecast, Future Forecast 2020-2024

The global drug-coated balloons market is expected to reach revenues of more than $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 17% during 2018-2024. The global drug-coated balloons market is driven by the spreading awareness, education, and support for several CVDs. The DCBs market is one of the fastest growing segments in cardiovascular devices segment in the healthcare industry. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global drug-coated balloons market by indication, end-users, and geography.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

The global drug-coated balloons market is highly dynamic due to the presence of international, regional, and local players. The top companies are focusing on wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities to attract a maximum of consumers in the global market. The emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise to sustain the competition in the market. The increase in M&A activities will drive consolidation in the global drug-coated balloons market.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by indication, end-users, and geography.The global drug-coated balloons market by indication is classified into DCB for peripheral artery disease, DCB for coronary artery disease, and DCB for other indications. DCB for peripheral artery disease segment dominated the majority of total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over more than 16% during the forecast period. The increasing advancements in endovascular therapy are propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. This procedure has offered a significant breakthrough and completely changed the treatment landscape of PAD, especially femoropopliteal artery disease.The growing demand for treatment options of complex coronary artery lesions, such as small-vessel disease and long diffuse CAD is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market. The development of drug-coated balloons technology is a viable alternative treatment option for the inhibition of coronary restenosis and subsequent revascularization in patients with CAD, thereby, fueling the demand in the global DCB market. Many vascular surgeons believe that these procedures are superior and cost-effective than treating CAD with DES in the long-term in the market.

The end-user segment in the global drug-coated balloons market is categorized into hospitals, cardiac catheterization labs, and ASCs. ASCs is the fastest growing end-user segment in the global market, at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The growing shift from open cardiovascular surgical techniques toward MI and percutaneous-based procedures especially across developed countries is contributing to the growth of the ASC segment in the global market. The technological advancements in interventional procedures, increasing demand for less invasive surgeries, and high growth in the development of out-patient services are some of the factors attributing to the rising demand for ASCs in the global market.The growing demand for highly advanced and innovative catheter-based cardiovascular and endovascular procedures will boost the adoption of drug-coated balloons across hospitals. Hospitals in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Japan are adopting these procedures. These angioplasty procedures for treating a broad range of high-risk and complicated vascular diseases are gaining immense popularity among renowned hospitals, resulting in higher revenues in the global DCB market.

Market Segmentation by Indications

• DCB for Peripheral Artery Disease

• DCB for Coronary Artery Disease

• DCB for Other Indications

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Catheterization Labs

• ASCs

The growing demand for MI endovascular procedures, changes in lifestyle patterns of people, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of vascular diseases are some of the factors attributing to the growth of the European region in the global market. The development of sophisticated and established healthcare infrastructure and advanced services across Western Europe will contribute to the development of the European region in the global DCB market.

